Experts Reveal the 5 Must-Bet Week 12 Props for Cardinals vs Jaguars
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face each other in pivotal Week 12 action.
The Cardinals are simply looking to keep themselves alive mathematically while a win for Jacksonville pushes their odds drastically to make a postseason push.
It's not the biggest game in today's slate - though ramifications are still heavy.
As such, it will be entertaining to bet on - and these are the five best prop bets we could find for today's action:
Trey McBride ANYTIME TD
Jason Ence, Covers.com: "We'll go back to McBride to cash in on his receiving yardage total. He’s been the target on more than 25% of Brissett’s throws, with the quarterback averaging more than 42 attempts per start.
"McBride has 72+ yards in four of his last five games, and has at least 115 in each of the previous two. Jacksonville is very good against the run, so we should see Arizona throw a lot again, with McBride getting plenty of opportunities."
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 215.5 Passing Yards
Iain MacMillan, SI: "I'm out on Trevor Lawrence being an effective NFL quarterback. He's 29th in the NFL in expected points added plus completion percentage over expected. Even in last week's blowout win against the Chargers, he threw for just 153 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
"I will continue to bet against Lawrence until he proves to me that he can start to live up to the expectations that have been laid out for him."
Michael Wilson OVER 5.5 Receptions
Brendan O'Sullivan, DraftKings: "Typically, I find at least one bet for each squad, but I’m leaning heavily into the Cardinals’ offense this week. While I don’t necessarily think they win, the offense is hard not to bet on.
"With Marvin Harrison Jr. out, Michael Wilson has stepped up as the top receiver and secondary pass-catcher behind McBride. Wilson caught 15-of-18 targets last week for 185 receiving yards. That kind of performance is unlikely to happen again, but even half of that would hit the over.
"Other than last week’s outlier, Wilson hasn’t had more than four receptions in a game this year. That should change as the Jaguars allow a ton of passing yards, and Brissett is going to throw a lot as usual."
Jakobi Meyers OVER 4.5 Receptions
Brenden Schaeffer, Sportsbook Review: "The Cardinals have allowed solid volume to opposing wide receivers, permitting 12.0 receptions per game to wideouts (10th-most in NFL). Jakobi Meyers saw three targets in his first game with Jacksonville after the trade from the Raiders, hauling in all three targets for 41 yards. In the next game, Meyers saw more work, recording five receptions on six targets to clear this line.
"With Brian Thomas Jr. ruled out due to an injury, we're looking for Meyers to continue building rapport with Trevor Lawrence in a favorable matchup for receptions volume.
"BetMGM lists the most favorable odds on Over 4.5 receptions, at -130. The implied probability at those odds is 56.52%. A winning $10 wager would profit $7.69."
Greg Dortch ANYTIME TD
GIlles Gallant, Action Network: "The Cardinals have also allowed two or more rushing TDs in four of five games that QB Jacoby Brissett has started. I know with Brissett at QB, the first and second read for him is TE Trey McBride.
"I love McBride and think he’s a top-three TE in the NFL, but now that he's gone nuclear with Brissett, we’re not seeing +200 TD odds anymore, with his line listed closer to +105 this week.
"That’s why I’m going back to WR Greg Dortch here because he saw a season-high in snaps and routes run last week with WR Marvin Harrison Jr. out and caught a TD.
"With Dortch also being the kick-returner, he could find another way to the end zone as well. So, at anything over +300, that’s who I’d go with."
