Bold Predictions: Carson Beck Leads Cardinals' Second-Half Charge
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ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' 3-6 start to the season has been underwhelming yet above expectations all in the same swoop.
3-6 isn't nearly close enough for the postseason or division title, though they've practically matched their projected 2026 win total halfway through the year.
The roster looks drastically different than it did at the beginning of the season. Nobody has been fired, though moves could be coming if losing continues.
Three bold predictions before the second half of the year gets underway:
Carson Beck Wins Four Games, Earns 2027 Starting Spot
All eyes are on Carson Beck for this final stretch of games.
The third-round pick is now inserted into starting duties under center for Arizona, and fair or not, the Cardinals will use these games to make a serious decision on their future at quarterback.
By all accounts, Beck is ready for the moment. He believes so and the Cardinals believe so, too. Though he's battling a patchwork offensive line and lack of weapons outside of Trey McBride, head coach and play-caller Mike LaFleur should be able to open up the playbook and let Beck rip it.
Make no mistake: This is a massive hill for Beck to climb. However, he's been able to sit for the first half of the season and log mental reps before being thrown into the fire. That, combined with his college experience and traits, could make for some fun games down the back end of the schedule.
Nick Rallis Nor Monti Ossenfort is Fired Before End of Season
We initially projected Rallis to be fired before the bye week, but that doesn't look like it's happening. While Arizona's defense is still below par, the Cardinals have turned things around on his side of the ball — just enough to buy him more time.
At this point, with Rallis' contract reportedly up at the end of this season, it feels like Arizona will keep Rallis in his seat barring a dramatic nosedive.
As for Ossenfort, it feels unlikely owner Michael Bidwill will fire his general manager in-season. The Cardinals' GM is under contract through the 2027 season, and while he could very well be dismissed before a big offseason, the trade deadline's passing doesn't leave much reason for Bidwill to make a move during the season.
Two hot-seat names entering the year will stick around through the end of the schedule, even with a mere three wins thus far.
Young Cardinals CB Room Flips The Switch
Do you know how good you have to be to unseat Garrett Williams?
King's had a strong season as Arizona's slot cornerback, ranking as one of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded defensive backs this season. Williams has played just nine snaps in the last two weeks as a result of King's emergence.
Alongside King, previous afterthoughts in Max Melton and Denzel Burke have played extremely well this season.
Arizona by no means has a strong pass rush, though various young guys in the cornerback room have stepped up and made life easier for teammates.
With Will Johnson hopefully emerging from injury next season, the Cardinals' cornerback room should very quickly turn into one of their better positions. By the end of this season, the team will have an impressive yet promising young corps of corners.
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin