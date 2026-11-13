ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' 3-6 start to the season has been underwhelming yet above expectations all in the same swoop.

3-6 isn't nearly close enough for the postseason or division title, though they've practically matched their projected 2026 win total halfway through the year.

The roster looks drastically different than it did at the beginning of the season. Nobody has been fired, though moves could be coming if losing continues.

Three bold predictions before the second half of the year gets underway:

Carson Beck Wins Four Games, Earns 2027 Starting Spot

Aug 6, 2026; Canton, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) warms up before playing the the Carolina Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All eyes are on Carson Beck for this final stretch of games.

The third-round pick is now inserted into starting duties under center for Arizona, and fair or not, the Cardinals will use these games to make a serious decision on their future at quarterback.

By all accounts, Beck is ready for the moment. He believes so and the Cardinals believe so, too. Though he's battling a patchwork offensive line and lack of weapons outside of Trey McBride, head coach and play-caller Mike LaFleur should be able to open up the playbook and let Beck rip it.

Make no mistake: This is a massive hill for Beck to climb. However, he's been able to sit for the first half of the season and log mental reps before being thrown into the fire. That, combined with his college experience and traits, could make for some fun games down the back end of the schedule.

Nick Rallis Nor Monti Ossenfort is Fired Before End of Season

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We initially projected Rallis to be fired before the bye week, but that doesn't look like it's happening. While Arizona's defense is still below par, the Cardinals have turned things around on his side of the ball — just enough to buy him more time.

At this point, with Rallis' contract reportedly up at the end of this season, it feels like Arizona will keep Rallis in his seat barring a dramatic nosedive.

As for Ossenfort, it feels unlikely owner Michael Bidwill will fire his general manager in-season. The Cardinals' GM is under contract through the 2027 season, and while he could very well be dismissed before a big offseason, the trade deadline's passing doesn't leave much reason for Bidwill to make a move during the season.

Two hot-seat names entering the year will stick around through the end of the schedule, even with a mere three wins thus far.

Young Cardinals CB Room Flips The Switch

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kalen King (35) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Do you know how good you have to be to unseat Garrett Williams?

King's had a strong season as Arizona's slot cornerback, ranking as one of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded defensive backs this season. Williams has played just nine snaps in the last two weeks as a result of King's emergence.

Alongside King, previous afterthoughts in Max Melton and Denzel Burke have played extremely well this season.

CB separation prevented and on ball grades pic.twitter.com/xCU1ld3FLT — Jrfortgang (@throwthedamball) November 11, 2026

Arizona by no means has a strong pass rush, though various young guys in the cornerback room have stepped up and made life easier for teammates.

With Will Johnson hopefully emerging from injury next season, the Cardinals' cornerback room should very quickly turn into one of their better positions. By the end of this season, the team will have an impressive yet promising young corps of corners.