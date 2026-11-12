Steph Curry's Influence Could Define Beginning of Cardinals' New Era

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are set to begin a new era of football this Sunday with rookie quarterback Carson Beck.

The third-round pick was confirmed to be the team's starter for Week 10's clash against the Los Angeles Rams. After sitting for the first half of his first NFL season, trades and injuries have opened the door for Beck to audition for what could be a bigger role past 2026.

There's a lot riding on Beck's performance and what it could mean for the Cardinals' future, but a gold medal piece of advice from head coach Mike LaFleur earlier this season has paved the path for Beck's mentality:

"There's this quote that (Head) Coach (Mike) LaFleur said — I don't remember if it was before a game or during training camp but he showed a clip of (Golden State Warriors guard Stephen) 'Steph' Curry and he was essentially talking about the shot that he had in the USA versus France game. It's like, 'Being comfortable with not knowing what the outcome is going to be and then going out there and shooting your shot," Beck told reporters this week.

"I think that's how you handle the emotions of it because obviously all of us care a ton. I care a ton, right? You want to go out there, you want to do good (and) you want to play your best but when you think too much about that and you fear failure or you fear not having the result that you want, that's when the emotions get in the way. I think just being comfortable with not knowing the outcome and then ultimately going and shooting your shot is how you handle those emotions."

Carson Beck says Mike LaFleur showed him a clip of Steph Curry’s shot against France in the Olympics earlier this season to send a message:



Don’t be afraid of the outcome. Shoot your shot. pic.twitter.com/pPR7adIEqw — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) November 11, 2026

Curry, a deadly sharpshooter, willed Team USA over France in the last Summer Olympics with an incredible shooting display that helped push the Americans to victory. Curry's one of the most talented players to touch a basketball court, though the overall message is to trust the talent, instincts and preparation with no hesitation.

That's something the Cardinals desperately need in their offense, and something that feels mandatory with Beck if he's going to play well enough to convince Arizona he's their franchise guy moving forward.

"I feel like I've done it for a long time," Beck said when asked about handling the spotlight.

"The past three years — having started at some of the biggest college programs in the country, having been a top five team (and) a number one team in the country — you have the national spotlight. Obviously, it's a lot different now being in the NFL — (it) being such a huge product and what it is. Honestly, just be myself.

"Be there for my teammates, be selfless (and) do what I can for everyone around me. Then ultimately go out there and give my best effort, have confidence and just be relentless. I think that's how you handle that and there is really no more to it."