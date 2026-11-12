3 Biggest Things Carson Beck Said Before First Cardinals Start

ARIZONA – The Carson Beck era is officially set to begin this weekend.

After the Arizona Cardinals announced Beck would be their starter in Week 10, all eyes now gear towards the rookie third-round pick to finish out the season as the team's starting quarterback. How he performs in this final stretch will likely determine if he's sitting in the seat come 2027.

No pressure, kid.

Beck met with reporters ahead of his first start — here's the three biggest things he said:

Confidence is a Choice

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beck when asked if he can carry confidence into his first ever start:

“Of course. I think the coolest thing about confidence is that confidence is a choice. With that also, I’ve said it before, it makes everyone else around you better as well. It exudes confidence into them when you’re showing that you’re confident.

"When you can choose that, again, you just have to go out there and execute. You have to go out there and do your thing and you have to go out there and be confident, have swag, and have moxie. Regardless of the circumstances, regardless of anything going on around you, regardless of maybe what happened the play before or maybe thinking about what’s going to happen the next play.

"You have to be in the present moment and that’s really all you can do and control.”

Lights Aren't Too Bright

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur talks to quarterback Carson Beck (19) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beck on handling the spotlight of being a starting quarterback:

"I feel like I've done it for a long time. The past three years — having started at some of the biggest college programs in the country, having been a top five team (and) a number one team in the country — you have the national spotlight. Obviously, it's a lot different now being in the NFL — (it) being such a huge product and what it is.

"Honestly, just be myself. Be there for my teammates, be selfless (and) do what I can for everyone around me. Then ultimately go out there and give my best effort, have confidence and just be relentless. I think that's how you handle that and there is really no more to it."

Steph Curry Mindset

NFL Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked if Mike LaFleur has given him any advice:

"There's this quote that (Head) Coach (Mike) LaFleur said — I don't remember if it was before a game or during training camp but he showed a clip of (Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen) 'Steph' Curry and he was essentially talking about the shot that he had in the USA versus France game. It's like, 'Being comfortable with not knowing what the outcome is going to be and then going out there and shooting your shot.' I think that's how you handle the emotions of it because obviously all of us care a ton.

"I care a ton, right? You want to go out there, you want to do good (and) you want to play your best but when you think too much about that and you fear failure or you fear not having the result that you want, that's when the emotions get in the way. I think just being comfortable with not knowing the outcome and then ultimately going and shooting your shot is how you handle those emotions."