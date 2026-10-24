Breaking Down Cardinals' Flurry of Roster Moves Before Broncos Game

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have announced four roster moves ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos, including a release and signing to the active roster alongside two practice squad elevations before Sunday.

Breaking down each one:

Released safety Wydett Williams from the active roster

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) with safety Wydett Williams Jr. (31) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams had been filling in for a depleted Cardinals safety room hampered by injuries, though a mix of guys returning to full health and poor play from Williams — who was picked on by opposing offenses when on the field —led to Williams' dismissal from the active roster.

“Just the time on task from the week before. (Then) making sure that ‘Rabbit’ (Dadrion Taylor-Demerson) felt as good as we thought he was going to feel and (then) kind of ease him back in there," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on starting Williams over Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.

Now, Taylor-Demerson is back and Kitan Crawford is healthy again too. Though Andrew Wingard has already been ruled out, Budda Baker is questionable and now looks likely to play with Williams' release.

Signed running back Evan Hull to the active roster from the practice squad

Arizona Cardinals running back Evan Hull (43) runs for a 47-yard touchdown after Green Bay Packers safety Murvin Kenion III (39) misses a tackle during the second quarter of their preseason game Friday, August 28, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hull is filling in RB3 duties for the Cardinals as Jeremiyah Love is set to miss another week due to his ankle injury. Hull will play behind Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier against the Broncos, and after his preseason performance, fans at State Farm Stadium will be pleased to see him suit up once again.

Hull was also made active last week when Love missed his first game of the season. The move to sign him to the active roster instead of simply elevating him from the practice squad is an interesting one, which may indicate he could be sticking around more than just this weekend.

Elevated offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun and defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Arizona Cardinals helmets prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are down several offensive linemen entering this game, as Arizona is effectively down to their fourth-string right guard in Hayden Conner alongside a rookie seventh-round pick (Jayden Williams) at left tackle. Eguakun fills the void of depth in that regard.

Meanwhile, Arizona ruled out Walter Nolen III ahead of Sunday while Darius Robinson is questionable along the defensive line. They'll need more bodies in the trenches ahead of Week 7, which explains the Harrison-Hunte elevation. This could be a sign that Robinson isn't playing against Denver.