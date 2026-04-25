Carson Beck Sends Clear Message After Cardinals Draft Call

TEMPE, AZ — Carson Beck didn't have a clue as to where he was going to go in the 2026 NFL Draft, though the Arizona Cardinals didn't keep him waiting long.

Beck was made the 65th overall pick (No. 1 in the third round) by Arizona in a draft where the Cardinals were heavily anticipated to take a passer after losing franchise guy Kyler Murray.

Many believed the Cardinals would have opted for the likes of Ty Simpson, Drew Allar or Garrett Nussmeier, though it was the six-year college passer in Beck that got the nod.

He's ready to work.

“To be completely honest with you, I didn’t really have any expectations going into it," Beck told Cardinals media after being drafted.

"For me, (I) just work as hard as I can, do what I can at the combine, do what I can at the pro day. Be myself with these meetings and these 30 visits and whatever happens, happens. Obviously, for the call to come today, it’s really cool and I’m super blessed again for this opportunity and super grateful to be able to come in there and work my tail off.”

Beck played in three national championship games during a mixed college tenure between Georgia and Miami with 43 starts total across three seasons. He brings ideal NFL quarterback size (6-4, 230 lbs) and while there's knocks on his age (he turns 24 in November), his experience is an asset rather than a hindrance.

"I think that in itself holds weight with the experience that I’ve been able to put under my belt. And not only experience, but the amount of big games that I’ve played in and the amount of big moments I’ve been in. I think that will really help as I head into this next level," he said.

"Obviously, it’s super different and I’ve got to put my nose to the grindstone and work and that’s something that I’ve always done and something that I’ll continue to do and make sure that I have the right approach. I think that experience really helps me, but again we’re starting from scratch, we’re starting brand new and I’m ready for this opportunity.”

Beck arrives to a Cardinals quarterback situation that has veterans in Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew on contracts that expire at the end of this season. Brissett, projected to be the team's starter, is currently not attending voluntary team activites in hopes of getting a raise.

While Beck was quick to decline on commenting if he was competing for a starting job in his rookie season, he did say learning behind the two veteran quarterbacks should be beneficial.

"These are two guys that have played a ton of football, been around football for a long time especially in the league. I feel like the lessons are endless. From a football standpoint, from a life standpoint, there's so much you know that goes into the game of football and playing the position of quarterback that most don't understand," Beck said.

"Just coming in with an open heart, open mind, and just trying to be a sponge. Learn everything I can, not take any day for granted, and put my best foot forward each and every day.”

Beck is somewhat familiar with State Farm Stadium, as he led the Hurricanes to a College Football Playoff Semi-Final win against Ole Miss just a few months ago.

Now, it's his home.

“There's a bunch of emotions and thoughts twirling around. That's the only game I've ever played in that stadium. It's really a great memory for me and the University of Miami as we went in there and that game was able to end the way it was. I'm super stoked and super excited to be able to play in that stadium again and have the opportunity to do that for sure," he said.

The expectations aren't quite known for Beck, as a third-round pick feels capable on either contributing right away while also potentially being stashed and developed. The short-term future isn't clear with Brissett in the picture while Arizona isn't close to being withdrawn from the 2027 quarterback class.

“I haven't even stepped into the facility yet. My approach to this whole entire thing is being myself, being the best player that I possibly can be and just trying to take advantage of every single opportunity that I'm given," Beck said.

"I'm super grateful. I don't know what that will look like. I'm not sure what's going to happen in the future, but I know for sure that I'm going to step in there and try to take advantage of every opportunity I can and just put my best foot forward each and every day.”