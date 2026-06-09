TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is here at the team's facility in Tempe, but as the Cardinals underwent minicamp practice on Tuesday, he was a bystander.

Brissett was stretching with the team at the very beginning of practice and was not spotted wearing cleats with a hoodie under his jersey.

When Cardinals quarterbacks began their drills, Brissett was not participating and was off to the side as Gardner Minshew, Kedon Slovis and Carson Beck took reps on Tuesday.

Jacoby Brissett off to the side as the #AZCardinals quarterbacks do their thing pic.twitter.com/S5RJohVihv — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) June 9, 2026

The clear message here is: "Pay me."

It appears as if Brissett is holding in, attending minicamp so he avoids a six-figure fine. The Cardinals will have one more open practice tomorrow before breaking for the summer, where training camp is up next in July.

Brissett arrived to Cardinals mandatory minicamp after holding out from strength and conditioning + voluntary team activities this offseason in hopes of reaching a new re-worked contract.

Brissett initially inked a two-year deal ahead of the 2025 season to be the team's backup quarterback, though he took over duties for an injured Kyler Murray early in the year and never looked back.

Now with Brissett again set to be the team's starter, he's in search of a more adequate contract financially.

Brissett went 1-11 as the team's starter in 2025 but set career-bests in stats such as passing yards and passing touchdowns. He was also largely responsible for helping figures such as Trey McBride and Michael Wilson cross their respective 1,000-yard receiving barriers after the Cardinals' offense sputtered out of the gates.

Brissett is projected to be the team's starting quarterback, though faces such as Minshew and Beck have been gaining valuable reps through the opening stages of the 2026 offseason.

"We're coaching every single person like a starter. Been doing this a long time, you never know who's going to be out there," Cardinals offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Brissett's absence.

"And I think just for us, it's preparing them all the same, just keep pushing them, keep testing them on the field, off the field, watching the tape. And really for us, it's about getting to know them. What they can, can't do. ... Everything is just about coaching the guys as starters, and know that they can all be out there anytime."

NFL insider Ian Rapoport says this could linger further into the offseason. You can read more about that here.