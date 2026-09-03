Deep Dive: Why Michael Wilson and the Cardinals Are Playing a Dangerous Game

Contract talks between the Arizona Cardinals and receiver Michael Wilson have reportedly stalled ahead of the 2026 season, per ESPN. All indications point to Wilson becoming one of the biggest free agents next offseason.

Over the course of the summer, both Wilson and the Cardinals insisted a deal is desired. Wilson stated he wasn't going to let the contract be a distraction while general manager Monti Ossenfort was clear in wanting to keep Wilson around long-term.

While that might be true, player and organization have their personal interests in mind first — and both sides appear to be willing to gamble this season.

GM Monti Ossenfort's Contract Extension History

Ossenfort's entering his fourth season running the Cardinals since taking over ahead of the 2023 season.

Ossenfort's extended big names in previous seasons, with all of Budda Baker, James Conner and most recently Trey McBride putting pen to paper on new deals. Former first-round pick Zaven Collins can also be looped here as well while Arizona just recently extended starting center Hjalte Froholdt.

The Cardinals, obviously, haven't been shy on keeping around their biggest names. And if you want to count the reworked deal for Jacoby Brissett this summer too, feel free.

Yet for a team that's intent on drafting and developing, the time to pay their homegrown players is finally here after three full seasons under Ossenfort's watch.

Oftentimes the line between simple negotiating tactics and lowballing can be blurred in these instances. To accuse the Cardinals of doing the latter would be a bit harsh, though McBride's comments on a recent podcast may have peeled the curtain back on how Ossenfort and co. approach business.

"The first offer, it was actually way lower, it was like $12 million. The Cardinals are a tough deal," said McBride when reflecting on negotiations.

"I was like, 'yeah, it might not be the Cardinals, maybe I go somewhere else. Maybe I play my last year and kind of explore my options, and then they finally wanted to get it done."

As fate would have it, the Cardinals made McBride the highest-paid tight end in NFL history — but not without a bit of sparring first.

Every negotiation is different based off player and circumstance. You can't really correlate McBride and Wilson's negotiations (like throwing an apple in the orange bin), though perhaps that sets the table for understanding Arizona's side of the table.

WR Michael Wilson's Late Surge Set The Stage

Wilson suffered an injury-riddled college career at Stanford before having a strong week at the Senior Bowl, which shot his stock up and eventually landed in the desert as a third-round pick. His size as a 6-2 receiver with contested catch ability made him an attractive addition to any receiver room.

Health has been on Wilson's side for his three-year NFL stint, missing just four games in that time. Unfortunately, opportunity has not.

Wilson's rookie season was spent behind Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore. In 2024 he saw an increase in targets from 58 to 71, though a breakout season from McBride and fresh No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr.'s presence stalled any progress.

That appeared to again be a trend through the first five games of 2025, where Wilson caught just eight passes for 52 yards and one score.

However, a mix of a change at quarterback with Brissett under center, a revamped offensive approach to throw the ball more and injuries to Harrison cleared the way for Wilson to break out in 2025, ultimately finishing strong with 78 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wilson had continually made plays when called upon in previous years. When opportunity knocked last season, he answered big time. And now, Wilson approaches 2026 as arguably Arizona's top receiver. He's looking to be paid like one.

That late surge made him millions in the future. It also makes the Cardinals hesitate.

Why Both Sides Are Willing to Gamble This Season

We've established the track records for both sides, and unless a dramatic change of events happens, it doesn't look like an extension gets done soon.

Ossenfort didn't rule out any extensions happening during the middle of the season, though it does feel like the Cardinals and Wilson each might want to let events play out.

For Wilson, he's been a reliable staple in the Cardinals' WR room since walking through the door. He's arguing that 2025 was the first opportunity he had to be a primary weapon, and even with McBride having a historic season, Wilson still managed to put up close to 1,000 yards in 12 games.

Arizona isn't buying it. We don't know exactly what Wilson is asking for, but as a rule of negotiations you either start high/low and meet in the middle. Perhaps Wilson is asking for eye-opening money, perhaps he isn't — the Cardinals however don't want to call in the BRINKS truck simply based off of 12 games in three seasons.

Wilson's agent, Andrew Kessler of Athletes First, has experience getting big names top dollar. He's been at the helm or involved in negotiations representing Jordan Love, Michael Thomas, Drake London and Michael Pittman Jr. in recent years among others.

He knows how to get receivers paid, and for what it's worth, he does represent new Cardinals RB Tyler Allgeier and recently QB Clayton Tune, so there's somewhat of a relationship already built with Arizona in these negotiations.

Recent WR Market + Wilson's Comps

The wide receiver position has seen substantial growth over the years, and within the next few years that's expected to boom even more with NFL TV rights set to be renegotiated — which should only juice the salary cap even more.

Spotrac's data projects Wilson's market value at $18.3 million per season on a new contract.

At this moment, Jaxon Smith-Njigba paces all NFL receivers at $42.1 million per season. Only Ja'Marr Chase is with him in the $40M AAV while eleven more wideouts eclipse $30 million annually and 14 more at $20 million or higher.

Wilson is very unlikely to hit $30 million per season — in fact that would be a massive win that would require cases of champagne for Wilson and his camp.

However, his numbers are comparable to two freshly extended receivers in Christian Watson and Pittman, perhaps providing a solid ceiling and floor of what to expect. Wilson's career numbers mirror Watson while last year's production is closer to Pittman's.

Christian Watson Extension: 4 YR, $92 MILLION TOTAL, $23 MILLION AAV

Michael Pittman Jr. Extension: 2 YR, $35 MILLION TOTAL, $17.5 MILLION AAV

Wilson, if inked this year at 26 years old, would be younger than Watson (28) and Pittman (27) at signing, though he's got less experience than Watson (entering his fifth year in 2026) and Pittman (seventh).

Exploring Cardinals' Future Financials

Much has been made about the Cardinals' future spending power, and maybe rightfully so. Arizona, using OverTheCap's projections for 2027, has the most amount of space next offseason for the entire league.

In terms of "effective" cap that already factors in money needed to sign the draft class, the Cardinals are sitting at a projected $107.9 M at this moment in time.

Those figures can and will change, though the bottom line remains: that's some serious spending power.

However, Wilson isn't the only one up for an extension. The likes of Garrett Williams, Paris Johnson Jr. Dante Stills and Mack Wilson among others are set to be free agents. Additionally, players such as Marvin Harrison Jr. will become extension eligible after completing their third season.

All of those players and potential deals play a factor into Arizona's cap health. That's on top of potentially looking to solve massive puzzles at tackle, edge rusher and perhaps even quarterback next offseason as well.

There's room for numerous moves, but the Cardinals have to be careful and diligent on how they allocate those resources. Oftentimes teams spend big in free agency and fail to do anything when football goes from spreadsheets to grass.

That's not to say that would be the case if/when Wilson signs, though general managers have a puzzle they must carefully construct each offseason.

The Ultimate Goal, And What Stands Ahead

Free agency is often advantageous for players, and if Wilson parlays another strong season in 2026, that could pay massive dividends. A bidding war for a young and productive receiver only on his second contract would drive Wilson's value sky high, similar to what Cardinals fans saw when Christian Kirk departed and was promptly paid by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson has plenty to gain by letting the process play out, but he also has plenty to lose by choosing to wait. A potential down year or injury could cost him millions in the future if something were to go sideways, and that's where settling in negotiations would be safer.

That's also a dilemma the Cardinals are running themselves into as well, however. Arizona, without signing Wilson now, runs the risk of driving the price up far more than what they might be offering at the moment.

There seems to be a consistent theme with NFL contract negotiations: The longer you wait, the more you pay. Some would argue Arizona should simply pay Wilson a reasonable (though that number clearly is up for interpretation) deal now before it becomes more valuable as years pass.

Take in example when Wilson was drafted back in 2023: A.J. Brown inked a massive contract extension that paid him $25 million per season, which was good enough for top five at the position.

Entering this season, that annual average would rank 20th.

But there is an option nobody seems to be talking about.

Cardinals Could Franchise Tag Michael Wilson

Ah yes, the dreaded franchise tag.

It's possible the Cardinals could wait until the end of the 2026 season to make a decision on Wilson, and if they want to keep him around on top of preventing him from hitting the open market, the tag is very much an option.

Last year the franchise tag for receivers sat around $27 million. That number is likely to go up in 2027, and for note, it would be a one-year deal that's fully guaranteed.

However, most teams use that as a negotiation tactic to extend contract discussions with the player while eliminating outside competition. It's something the NFLPA will push hard to get rid of in the next CBA.

There's also two other options apart from the traditional franchise tag in the non-exclusive tag and transition tag. The non-exclusive route allows Wilson to sign an offer sheet with another team (Cardinals can match or get two first-round picks from the team signing him) while the transition tag does the same, but the Cardinals get no compensation if Wilson leaves.

Final Thoughts

If you've made it this far — props to you. You're a sicko, and you're my kind of person.

Part of me thinks the Cardinals may view Wilson as expendable. Not due to the player and his profile, but Mike LaFleur's offense has operated well and shown an ability to scheme practically everybody open.

If the offense succeeds and it comes down to finding a replacement for Wilson or paying eye-opening amounts of money, the Cardinals just might choose an alternate option with Harrison, McBride and other weapons in store.

On the flip side, I've been one of Wilson's biggest advocates since his rookie season. He just needed more opportunities, and it's clear he's capable of producing.

Adding to that, it would be a bit odd for the Cardinals to focus heavily on the draft during their recent rebuild and not keep their in-house pillars. In the crapshoot that is the NFL Draft, you don't want to stumble upon legitimate players and allow them to leave in hopes of landing somebody just as capable.

This league is black-and-white in terms of focusing on results with gray area in terms of what teams and players should do. There's no true right or wrong answer in the moment.

In due time, however, there will be.