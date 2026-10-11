Lions Insider Answers 5 Biggest Questions Ahead of Cardinals Week 5 Clash

The Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions are set to meet at State Farm Stadium for a Week 5 clash that could sway either team's season.

Both teams have strong offenses that are countered with dissapointing defensive outings, and a loss could place either defensive play-caller on the hot seat after just five weeks of play.

We're expecting a shootout in the desert, and to gain a better idea of what will transpire today, we spoke with Detroit Lions On SI's John Maakaron.

The five biggest questions we had, and his answers:

1. How's the Drew Petzing experience been in Detroit thus far. Should Cardinals fans be missing their former OC?

JM: The Lions offense has been challenged already by Dan Campbell to score more points. It is not that the offense is not playing well, but they are leaving a lot of points on the table. Early in the season, Detroit has not had the most explosive offense, but Petzing has found a way to utilize Jahmyr Gibbs correctly.

In the second quarter of the season, I would expect Petzing to get more of the weapons involved, especially Jameson Williams, who has had a slow start to the 2026 season.

2. The Lions, much like the Cardinals. appear to be shaky with their defensive coordinator. What's ultimately been the problem for Detroit's defense?

JM: It is a combination of everything. General manager Brad Holmes failed to properly address the secondary after first-round pick Terrion Arnold ran into legal troubles. The secondary is below average and Detroit is realizing having a cornerback room full of undersized cornerbacks might not be the best plan.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is just in way over his head. Supporters want him dismissed, as the defense is ranked last in several statistical categories to start the season. As good as the Lions' offense is, the defense is un utter disarray.

3. Give me one player you think Cardinals fans don't know now, but will feel their impact by the end of the game.

JM: Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is a young wide receiver with high upside. Jameson Williams has had issues with drops to start the season. TeSlaa is know for his ability to make contested grabs. He is not the quickest off the line of scrimmage, but his big frame allows him to be in position to make big grabs.

Being that the Cardinals pass defense has struggled, TeSlaa could find some additional targets this week. Detroit's front office and coaching staff are high on him.

4. Biggest matchup you're circling here that will determine Week 5?

JM: If Campbell wants the Lions to score 35 points every week, I think this is the week to unlock the passing attacks. The Cardinals passing defense is not that prolific, so I would expect Jared Goff to test the secondary early and often. Gibbs will get his fair share of touches, but I expect Williams, TesLaa, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta to put up some relevant statistical numbers.

5. Final score prediction?

JM: I am hoping for a shootout. Both teams seem to struggle defensively, so there may not be much defense being played in this Week 5 contest.

Detroit is desperate to enter the bye week with a 3-2 record. The defense has been besieged with scrutiny. Even if the Cardinals fall behind early, they should be in the game, as Sheppard's defense has not been good at keeping opponents out of the end zone.

In the end, Goff is better than Jacoby Brissett, so I got the Lions winning 35-31.