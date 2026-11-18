The Carson Beck era is officially underway in the desert, though the Arizona Cardinals are hoping to finish their 2026 season on a high note after a disaster 3-7 start. The red-hot Kansas City Chiefs waiting at Arrowhead won't be any easier of a challenge for Beck and co. moving into Week 11.

So who is expected to return, and who still might miss some time?

Digging into the full slate of Cardinals injuries as a new week begins:

New Injuries

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers (20) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (28) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn ImagesNov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Andrew Wingard

Wingard wasn't initially mentioned by head coach Mike LaFleur in his post-game list of injuries, though the Cardinals' coach mentioned on Monday that the starting safety would miss extensive time.

“We have 'Dewey' (S Andrew Wingard) (who) ended up having a wrist (or) hand (injury) — something like that, so he'll be out for an extended period of time," LaFleur said.

He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after the Cardinals initially believed he wasn't a candidate to land on the list.

Outside Linebacker Jordan Burch

Burch went down to the grass of State Farm Stadium on Sunday with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, which was later confirmed by LaFleur as a season-ending MCL injury.

“Not shocked at anything," LaFleur said of all the injuries piling up. "Again, I'll just always go back to it really sucks for the player. Yes, it sucks for our club and all those kinds of things, but (when) injuries happen, it sucks for the player. The list just continues to grow, but that's who I'm feeling for more."

Who Could Return in Week 11?

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard Jon Gaines

Gaines, who has missed time due to an ankle injury, is trending well according to LaFleur.

“I'll have a better update for you on Wednesday, but I think it's trending well," he said. When asked if Gaines could potentially slot back into the starting right guard spot, he added, "There's a chance, yes.”

He was ruled out on Friday ahead of the weekend.

Center Hjalte Froholdt

Froholdt was in concussion protocol last week and was marked as a DNP all three days before being ruled out. There's hope the Cardinals will have their starting center back in the mix this week, though it all depends on where he's at in the league's return to play program.

Left Tackle Jayden Williams

The seventh-round rookie was questionable entering Sunday before being ruled out with a knee injury. He did practice all three days last week before not playing, which could be encouraging for his status this week.