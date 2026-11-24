The Arizona Cardinals finally pulled the plug.

Nick Rallis is out as the team's defensive coordinator, which proved to be a very tough decision for head coach Mike LaFleur when speaking with reporters after Week 11.

Rallis was six games away from completing his fourth year in Arizona, though even with his contract set to run out this offseason, the Cardinals still felt the need to make the move at this point in the season.

Five brutally honest thoughts as the Cardinals look ahead without their defensive play-caller in the picture:

1. Cardinals Clearly Didn't Want Nick Rallis Back Before 2026

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis walks the sidelines during their 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Let's go way back.

After firing Jonathan Gannon this past offseason, Arizona was one of the last two teams to hire a head coach. That put new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur at a massive disadvantage in terms of seeking a defensive coordinator for his new iteration of Arizona football.

That was evident by the Cardinals, who tried to interview a few other coaching candidates before ultimately settling on Rallis, who would enter the fourth and final year of his contract in 2026.

For already having a coach under contract, seeking multiple other interviews wasn't exactly a vote in confidence for Rallis.

Arizona clearly didn't want Rallis back but felt like they had their hand forced, hoping continuity and a different beat without Gannon on his side of the ball could help.

It didn't, and it finally reached a breaking point with LaFleur — who will now have his pick of coordinators next offseason to start fresh.

2. This Should Have Happened Weeks Ago

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' defense was in shambles after Week 1, allowing four-straight outings of 30 points or more (with totals of 36, 36 and 45 tossed in) through Week 5. Questions already surrounded Rallis' job security then, though LaFleur opted to not "overreact" and make sweeping changes.

In the short term, that was justified. The Cardinals' defense seemingly found a new heartbeat with a swift turnaround thanks to aggressive play-calling.

That turned out to be fool's gold. Arizona's defense reverted right back to the mean, and it felt like it was only a matter of time before Rallis was sent packing.

Good on LaFleur for not wanting to make rash decisions, and good on him for personally making the call to fire Rallis, as he told reporters in his Monday press conference.

However, even without the benefit of hindsight, this should have been done weeks ago.

3. Arizona's Offense Isn't Completely Innocent in This, Either

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's defense underperformed. Rallis should have been relieved of his duties. Those are facts.

The beautiful thing about football is it's the ultimate team game. You hear that often for players on the field, though it reigns true for coaches as well. If you ever heard the term "sometimes the best defense is a good offense" — there's a reason.

The Cardinals' offense has been poor, due to many variables. Arizona's had four starting quarterbacks in as many weeks with injuries piling up across the board. Their recent slate against three consecutive Super Bowl contenders didn't do any favors, either.

A stalling offense can only do so much for a defense. As ugly as the Cardinals had been under Rallis, Arizona's offense has scored just 16 points combined across their last three games.

In that three-game stretch, the Cardinals have had 26 offensive drives (minus one kneel out to end a first half). 19 of those drives were under four minutes of game clock.

That's not exactly helping Arizona's defense stay off the field, and over the course of four quarters, that wears down a unit. It's not as if they're lighting up the scoreboard, either.

The Cardinals made the right call with Rallis, though Arizona's offense (understandably so) is underwhelming in their own respect.

4. Rallis Shouldn't Be The Only Change Made

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and owner Michael Bidwill look on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Congrats to the Cardinals for pulling the trigger on what was surely a tough decision.

However, the change shouldn't stop there.

Arizona needs to keep the ball rolling on meaningful changes within the next few months, which can immediately start with reshaping a horrid offensive line — mostly on the right side with swapping out guard Isaiah Adams and tackle Elijah Wilkinson.

Wilkinson was surprisingly benched on Sunday, so perhaps there's more to come on the horizon.

The biggest domino isn't one LaFleur can knock down himself in general manager Monti Ossenfort, who finds himself on the hot seat following another disappointing season in the desert. Arizona, with a loaded offseason ahead, should look for a fresh leader of the franchise to spearhead meaningful change.

Rallis was a good start to get things back on track, but that can't be the only move when the dust settles months down the road.

5. Nick Rallis Will Probably Succeed Elsewhere

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis walks the sidelines during their 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For as much as things didn't work here between the Cardinals and Rallis, there is something to be said on the track record of Arizona coaches departing the desert for bigger — and better — adventures.

Jonathan Gannon is currently one of the best defensive coordinators in the league with the Green Bay Packers. Former Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, in Gannon's division calling plays for the Detroit Lions, has his side of the ball absolutely humming in the NFC North.

If you want to stretch things back to the prior coaching staff before Gannon, Vance Joseph landed on his feet quite well with the Denver Broncos, who have had one of the league's top defenses for the last few seasons now.

Rallis was by no means a prodigy, though there's a reason he was getting so many head coaching shouts early in his stint with the Cardinals. Rallis, with one-star ingredients, was able to cook four-star meals in 2023 and the first half of 2024 before things collapsed.

Rallis, like others suffering the same fate as him, is likely to leave Arizona and land elsewhere in the league, most likely in a better situation than the Cardinals currently find themselves in — whether it be talent, organizational stability, or perhaps even both.

It wouldn't be the least-bit shocking to see Rallis follow familiar footsteps by getting his coaching career back on the right track with a better defense elsewhere.