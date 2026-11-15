Evaluating Carson Beck's Cardinals Debut: How Rookie QB Actually Played

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck took the field for his NFL debut on Sunday.

It was anything but ideal.

After an enticing opening two drives, the Cardinals' offense stalled in major fashion en route to a 34-6 Los Angeles Rams victory at State Farm Stadium.

Beck finished the day with 11/18 passing for 108 yards and two interceptions with zero touchdowns and a 38.4 passer rating.

The box score didn't look pretty, but Beck's overall performance yields more optimism than some want to give after a massively disappointing score:

What We Liked

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beck looked as prepared as a rookie could look in his NFL debut. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur talked all week about Beck's process and his excitement to see him operate Arizona's offense. Functionally, Beck checked that box. Arizona's offense wasn't plagued with pre-snap penalties and Beck made several checks at the line of scrimmage.

Beck's willingness — and success — of hitting passes in both the intermediate level of the field and over the middle was something the Cardinals didn't previously have under Gardner Minshew or Jacoby Brissett. Beck displayed the ability to layer passes over looming linebackers on multiple down and distances.

Beck is by no means a Lamar Jackson clone, though he was able to navigate the pocket and used his legs to extend plays. Beck also has already mastered the art of giving himself up before taking unnecessary contact — a skill not all rookie quarterbacks have.

What We Didn't Like

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) hands the ball off to Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beck's first interception was downright unlucky. His second, not so much. Beck's second pick of the afternoon was a poorly attempted threaded pass that fell right into the waiting arms of a Rams defensive player. Growing pains are expected with rookies, but the speed of the NFL and how fast windows open and close is now pretty evident to Beck.

There were a few misguided throws past the first ten yards upfield, specifically the deep ball to a wide open Zay Jones in the first half. Jones was forced to alter his route and adjust to an underthrown pass that was ultimately dropped. Another fell way behind Simi Fehoko on an in-breaker – though he was covered.

Overall Thoughts

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All in all, Beck had a fairly promising performance on Sunday. The odds felt like they were always going to be stacked against him given the circumstances entering his first NFL start.

As fate would have it, the talented Rams defense would hold Arizona to minimal damage. Beck's offensive line failed him with five sacks on the day and no rushing game to balance things out. His receivers (minus Trey McBride) were incredibly disappointing and ended a few potential scoring drives with drops.

Beck showed a willingness to push the ball downfield and looked composed in his first taste of action against one of the best defensive fronts he'll see in his lifetime thanks to Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. Mistakes were made, though expected from an inexperienced quarterback such as Beck.

A loss never feels good. A blowout to a divisional rival sprinkles salt in the wound. Two interceptions, on the surface, is anything but ideal.

Still, Beck showed some promising flashes, and the hope is the Cardinals will build from there.