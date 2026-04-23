Final 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Chaos Unfolds in Round One Thanks to Cardinals

The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here and thus is my final 2026 NFL Draft mock of the year. It's been quite the ride, especially for the Arizona Cardinals fans who've tagged along.

By all accounts, it seems as though we are set for an exciting first round, which is supposed to have no shortage of trades up and down the board to secure a team's favorite player.

The Cardinals are one of the teams rumored the most as a potential trade-down candidate, but is that where my final mock winds up?

Overall, this mock draft features more than its fair share of trades to keep things exciting. Though I did not include compensation for each move, there is a certain team in the Lone Star State that mortgaged both their first round picks to move up for their guy... more on that later.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The only pick in this draft that feels concrete is Mendoza first overall to the Raiders. It's a new regime and thus a new era of Raiders football, and the National Champion and Heisman Trophy winner will be their franchise quarterback.

With Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty in the fold, Mendoza has a dependable pass catcher and a running back to keep defenses honest. With some wide receiver additions later in the draft, Mendoza could find himself in a much better situation in Las Vegas than we originally thought.

2. New York Jets

The pick: Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State

This pick feels like it's down to two players between Reese and David Bailey. I'm opting to go with Reese with my final mock based on his upside to become a star at one of two positions. I want to see Reese make a full-time commitment to being an edge rusher after seeing his effectiveness in the role, but others want to keep him versatile and fly to the football as an off-ball linebacker.

I encourage the Jets to pick one role and stick with it, and let Aaron Glenn tap into his limitless potential. If this coaching staff does its job, Reese can become a superstar.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The classic "this is where the draft begins" pick is seemingly at third overall with the Cardinals. The rumors are that the team wants to trade down or select Love if they stay put. I know some Cardinals fans will be angry with me, but I'm buying the smoke regarding the team's love for Love (no pun intended).

To be clear, I wouldn't be a fan simply because of the major financial investment at the position even beyond Love's massive cap number. Still, adding Love is a move that can generate excitement from fans, sell jerseys, and hopefully become the face of a new regime under Mike LaFleur. Love checks every box you want for the position and feels like a "can't miss" player.

4. TRADE: Dallas Cowboys

The pick: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Here come the Cowboys to get ahead of the division rival Giants and secure the rights to Styles. A full-time commitment to linebacker after spending time at safety was exactly what Styles needed to reach his potential, missing a single tackle all of last season (ironically in the Buckeyes' final game of the year). Styles was all over the field making plays and has elite athleticism to match his instincts and play style.

Some of the Cowboys' best defenses over the last decade have been predicated on good linebacker play, and Styles can/should become the signal-caller and overall playmaker they've been missing. There's not much Styles can't do on defense, which lines him up to be an instant starter and Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite.

5. New York Giants

The pick: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Giants seem to be connected to several top prospects in this draft and it makes sense given they have two picks in the top ten. Styles is among those players, but with him off the board, the Giants will pivot to an offensive player they've seemingly done lots of work on.

Tyson has the "injury prone" label attached to him, fair or not, but there's no denying how great a player he is when he's on the field. Pairing Tyson with Malik Nabers gives Jaxson Dart a potentially elite wide receiver combo to pair with running backs Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy, as well as tight end Isaiah Likely.

6. Cleveland Browns

The pick: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

All of the smoke surrounding the Browns is that they want to leave the first round of the draft with a new wide receiver and offensive lineman; a potential trade down is also on the table. Cleveland could truly go either way with where to pick each position if they stay put, so I'm assigning them another in-state stud who can give a dramatic boost to the offense.

Tate is a big dude who stretches the field and catches the football anywhere within his zip code. His existence on the field is to make his quarterback's life easier, and he will provide just that regardless of who is taking snaps this year and beyond.

7. Washington Commanders

The pick: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

This is the lowest you will probably find Bailey in many more mocks, but the teams ahead of Washington attacked other needs and allowed perhaps the draft's top pass rusher to fall into their laps. Bailey is a special player who went from great at Stanford to elite at Texas Tech.

The Commanders need to juice up their pass rush, and Bailey looks like the best prospect they've seen at the position since drafting Montez Sweat years ago. They may regret moving him in the grand scheme of things, but Bailey will get this group back on track.

8. New Orleans Saints

The pick: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Saints are one of the most intriguing teams in my opinion, especially if they don't move from the eighth pick. The roster needs help across the board, and this year's draft is perfectly equipped to address their many holes.

Like Bailey, Delane greatly benefited from a change of scenery, going from Virginia Tech to LSU; however, his transfer turned his entire career around. Delane put his skill set on full display against the best competition in the country, and he will be rewarded with a top pick and a team that desperately needs his help. This feels like the perfect "don't overthink it" type of pick for New Orleans.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

The pick: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Speaking of "don't overthink it" picks, does it get any bigger than for whichever team pulls the trigger on Bain? The biggest knocks to Bain as a prospect have been aspects out of his control, mainly his lack of elite arm length. That didn't stop Bain from nearly willing the Miami Hurricanes to a CFP National Championship win, and you can ask some of the best players in the nation how easy it was to go up against him.

It shouldn't take a rocket scientist to identify Bain as a game-wrecker, and the Chiefs fit that description as an annual Super Bowl contender. This is the highest Kansas City has picked in a long time, and there's little reason to think they'll be up here again anytime soon, giving them even more reason to turn in the pick without hesitation.

10. New York Giants (via CIN)

The pick: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Bengals made a massive trade by shipping the tenth overall pick to the Giants for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who joins several other offseason additions in an attempt to turn around their turnstile defense. The Giants have to be thrilled with the compensation, swapping Lawrence straight-up for another top-10 pick.

They'll spend that capital on Downs, who is widely considered to be an elite prospect held down by his positional value. John Harbaugh has not held back his feelings toward the standout safety, and they manage to land him to go with Tyson earlier. Downs' addition gives the Giants a reliable and consistent presence in the secondary who can make plays all over the field. He's received comparisons to Eric Berry, and it doesn't seem far-fetched to imagine he reaches that peak one day.

11. Miami Dolphins

The pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Spencer Fano is the player everyone is connecting to the Dolphins, who could use upgrades across the offensive line, but I doubt they are anticipating Mauigoa to be available with the 11th pick. That's the reality in this mock, with Mauigoa finding himself in a similar situation to what Bailey saw a few picks ago.

Mauigoa finishes as my top offensive tackle in the class, and he showed how dominant he can be during the Hurricanes' CFP run against some of the nation's best pass rushers. He's an easy plug-and-play for the Dolphins, who should be thrilled to see him on the board without a trade up.

12. TRADE: Tennessee Titans

The pick: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

There's smoke that McCoy is going to slip due to long-term injury concerns, many of which have been likened to Will Johnson last year. Hopefully, Johnson's tumble to the second round and his rookie success will be a lesson to teams, but of course every player should be viewed individually. Still, McCoy has maintained his status as one of the draft's top cornerbacks for a reason despite missing all of 2025.

With a risky trade down for the Titans, who had Bailey available to them, selecting McCoy feels like a gamble. But as long as the team is comfortable with his background, I can't think of a better fit for McCoy than in a Robert Saleh defense. McCoy can be the ace coverman they thought they were getting when they traded for L'Jarius Sneed a couple of years back.

13. TRADE: Carolina Panthers

The pick: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Panthers aren't ruling out drafting a wide receiver in the first round for a third straight year, but I strongly urge the team to look elsewhere if they insist on adding more options in the passing game with premium picks. That's why I have the team trading up, one spot ahead of the Ravens, to secure the draft's top tight end and one of its most divisive prospects.

Sadiq is an all-world athlete who showed major promise in his lone season as a starter. As one would imagine, that season had plenty of warts that need correcting, but he's got the potential to become a top tight end across the league. Adding Sadiq allows the Panthers to continue adding weapons for Bryce Young, who looked much improved in year three, while also making sure the team rounds out the offense rather than continue addressing a single position.

14. Baltimore Ravens

The pick: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

I can't say for certain whether the Ravens brass would be upset over missing out on Sadiq, but I feel confident that they will take Ioane with no issues. Given the team was significantly outbid for star center Tyler Linderbaum and a weak guard room, Baltimore cannot afford to leave the draft without adding at least one player inside with high capital.

Ioane is the runaway top interior offensive lineman in this year's class and among the best offensive linemen as a whole. He's the definition of plug-and-play, set-it-and-forget-it, or any other term you have in mind. The Ravens haven't invested this high of capital into a guard in nearly two decades when they selected Ben Grubbs in 2007, and Ioane doesn't feel too far off as a prospect.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The pick: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

The Buccaneers are in a bit of an awkward spot with a "win-now" roster that is also aiming for a youth movement with an older roster intact. It makes the selection of Mesidor a bit controversial, as the 25-year-old makes the team better, but will be around 30-years-old by the end of his rookie deal (pending his fifth-year option). That doesn't sit well with some fans, but I do have some pushback to make those who are skeptical feel better: Draft good football players.

Mesidor is a proven pass rusher with a well-rounded skill set. Perhaps there's not as much room for him to get better than he is now, but you're drafting a seasoned and productive edge rusher who immediately makes a difference. If Mesidor translates to the NFL as well as many (including myself) believe he should, then he keeps the "win-now" Buccaneers in contention.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

The pick: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

With the Jets out of contention for Mendoza, New York could be looking ahead to next year's draft class to find their quarterback of the future. In the meantime, they could stand to provide their future starter a better cast of weapons, and this year's class has no shortage of guys.

One of the worst-kept secrets over the last month has been the Jets' (alleged) love for Cooper. The Indiana standout looks like the total package with the desired profile at the position with production to match. With Garrett Wilson under contract long-term, Cooper would give the Jets a terrific set of route running receivers who will find openings in the defense and give the quarterback easy reads.

17. Detroit Lions

The pick: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Lions should be thankful for a deep offensive line draft as they undergo a change of the guard at left tackle. Taylor Decker was an awesome starter for a decade, but the parties separated this offseason. All-Pro Penei Sewell could make the switch from the strong side to the blind side, but Detroit could also keep Sewell where he has excelled and draft Decker's replacement.

Monroe has been a popular name in draft circles over the last couple of months, with him being mocked in the top-ten on more than a few occasions, including by yours truly. He was a big part of a Georgia offense that was more dynamic than they've seen in recent seasons, and he looks ready to start from day one. Monroe has big shoes to fill, but the Lions won't find a better option to take over the left tackle spot than him.

18. Minnesota Vikings

The pick: Dillon Thienemen, SAF, Oregon

One of the most popular pairings in this year's draft is Thienemen to the Vikings. Like Decker and the Lions, future Hall of Fame safety Harrison Smith is departing the franchise following a 15-year stint, and there are no true heirs to his throne. Thienemen has drawn comparisons to Smith for multiple reasons, some lazier than others, but it's not without good reason.

In two seasons at Purdue and his final year at Oregon, Thienemen was one of the nation's best defenders, flying around the field and making plays in coverage. Thienemen is a feared defender and commands the respect of opposing quarterbacks. There are few picks in the draft that I adore more than Thienemen to Minnesota, and there's a great chance it happens, though it could require a trade up.

19. TRADE: Los Angeles Rams

The pick: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

I will acknowledge that this is beyond a dream scenario for the Rams, who could/should highly consider staying put with the 12th pick and take Lemon there. We've heard about the Rams' supposed love for Lemon for a long, long time, and if they like him as much as they are reported to, then you take him when you get him. However, we're talking about the Rams front office, which has no loyalty to staying where they are in the draft and constantly takes risks. This risk, like many others before, works out in their favor.

It's easy to fall in love with Lemon, who has drawn (perhaps lazy) comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner does everything great and enters the draft as one of the most balanced players at any position. With Puka Nacua eligible for a new deal (and some troubling off-field issues) and Davante Adams another year older, the Rams should commit to their wide receiver room with youth and talent.

20. TRADE: Tennessee Titans

The pick: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

While Lemon is considered to be universally loved, Faulk is another polarizing prospect in this draft with extreme upside, but needs lots of work. To me, Faulk is the type of prospect who will succeed based on his coaching staff, meaning he's not worth the risk for any team that has major concerns with their defensive coaching staff. The Titans are not one of those teams.

As I mentioned for McCoy a few picks ago, throwing Faulk into a Saleh-schemed defense is a great spot for him to wind up. There are few, if any, better defensive-minded coaches in the league today, and we've seen Saleh work his magic with pass rushers of varying talent. Faulk is among the freakiest players he has seen yet, and he could very well become the best he's had.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

The pick: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Rumor has it that Broderick Jones is facing a setback in his health status, bringing up more questions about an already suspect offensive line. The Steelers are undergoing a rare transition with a new head coach following 19 years under Mike Tomlin. Now, Mike McCarthy is running the show, and the offensive guru needs the best offensive line possible to get off to a hot start; even more so as we wait to confirm the status of Aaron Rodgers as their potential starting quarterback.

Insert Fano, another player who should be drafted much higher than he is in my final mock. Like others, he's a victim of trade ups and has a chance to wind up as the steal of the draft. Fano has been a stalwart at right tackle for Utah in two years as a starter, and his pairing with Troy Fautanu gives Pittsburgh an extremely physical strong side. There's debate on whether Fano should move inside to guard, but we had the same conversations about Fautano when he was drafted. Figure out who fits better where, and enjoy a magnificent duo.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

The pick: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

The Chargers are an interesting team to draft for. At 22 overall, the current board doesn't line up overly great for their positions of need, though there are plenty of potential starters to choose from. However, the good old-fashioned "best player available" draft philosophy lands the Chargers one of the draft's rangiest defenders.

McNeil-Warren is the ultimate safety and would have major consideration to be the draft's best if he played at a different school than Toledo. That should speak to how great he is considering we are discussing him as a Day One pick. Throwing McNeil-Warren into an already stout defense to pair with Derwin James gives the Chargers a massive advantage against opposing offenses, especially those who feature elite tight ends. The combination of rangy safeties is a luxury that the Chargers can afford here.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

The pick: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

All signs point to A.J. Brown being traded to the Patriots this summer, but the Eagles have not been shy about addressing the wide receiver spot. Just this offseason, Philly added Marquise Brown, Elijah Moore, and Dontayvion Wicks. With DeVonta Smith still in the fold, it stands to reason that the Eagles could wait until Day Two to draft a receiver.

Instead, their attention turns to their pass rush, which has far more question marks than long-term answers. Nolan Smith Jr. has yet to put together a healthy campaign, Jalyx Hunt looks like a good contributor, and the rest of the room is subpar. Adding Lawrence could be a sneaky good pick and certainly an under-the-radar add. I've seen comparisons to another former Eagles standout, Josh Sweat, and it's not hard to see why. Lawrence has awesome potential and has shown the upside to warrant high investment.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

The pick: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Browns pick of Tate earlier pays off, as they manage to find a starting-caliber offensive lineman in the 20s thanks to a deep class. Proctor isn't for everyone, and he's quite the divisive prospect as far as where he will line up at the next level. I still like Proctor to play left tackle, but there's always the possibility that he moves inside and becomes a massive guard who can outmatch interior defenders.

Cleveland shouldn't have a preference either way and should instead aim to get him suited up as quickly as possible. With a full rebuild of the offensive line underway, Proctor is an immediate starter and potentially the best guy on the team.

25. Chicago Bears

The pick: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

The Bears would've liked to have moved up and secured McNeil-Warren to help ease their transition from last year's safety combo of Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker. Instead, they'll add to their pass rush with the intriguing Missouri prospect.

Young is a big dude at nearly 6'6 and 262lbs, but he plays with great strength and plays comfortably off the edge, even if he's not an elite athlete. With a little refining in his hand usage, he can turn his daunting stature into an unstoppable force opposite another dynamic pass rusher in Montez Sweat.

26. TRADE: Arizona Cardinals

The pick: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

If a team is trading up for Simpson, the Bills' 26th pick feels like the sweet spot. It feels like the team to move up would either be the Jets or the Cardinals, with more emphasis on the latter, as they pick behind the former to start Day Two.

The potential marriage here of Simpson and LaFleur could turn this Cardinals offense around. Simpson can attack all three levels of the field with untapped potential as a runner. It's important to note that the success of this move comes down to how the offensive line plays. Simpson struggled in his lone season starting for the Crimson Tide when faced with pressure, and his acclimation to the pros will be stunted unless Arizona fixes their issues up front. With the move up the board, it'll be up to the front office to find solutions everywhere else, but Simpson could be the savior of this franchise, I truly, truly believe that.

27. San Francisco 49ers

The pick: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

One of the loudest player-to-team connections we've heard over the last month is Concepcion to the 49ers. The pairing makes a lot of sense: The Niners need help at wide receiver, particularly with a field-stretching speedster, and Concepcion is the perfect candidate to fill that hole.

Concepcion drops more passes than you'd like to see, but that's something that can be cleaned up. What you can't coach is speed, and Concepcion has more than enough to test NFL secondaries.

28. Houston Texans

The pick: Kayden McDonald, IDL, Ohio State

There's a very real possibility that we don't see an interior defensive lineman drafted inside the first 32 picks of the draft, but if we did, all signs point to McDonald. The Ohio State standout inherited a well-earned starting role last season after spending time as a reserve defender. He didn't show much as a game-changing sack producer, but he was as great a run defender as you'll find in this class.

The Texans defense is one of, if not the best units in the league, and adding McDonald can round out a rather OK position group.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)

The pick: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

This feels like Trent McDuffie all over again, which is even more ironic given this is the pick the Chiefs received from the Rams in exchange for the All-Pro corner. Terrell's 2025 season is more deceptive than the box score, but what the numbers don't fabricate is his knack for creating turnovers. He managed to force five fumbles from the corner position and recorded three sacks to show his impact as a frontline defender.

The Chiefs would love Terrell's attitude to help move on from McDuffie, and I truly cannot emphasize how much I love this pairing.

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN)

The pick: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Miami could use this pick, acquired by the Broncos for Jaylen Waddle, to draft a new receiver, but I'm not a fan of the "addition by subtraction" philosophy at wide receiver, ask the Titans how that worked out for them. Rather, I'm going to the secondary, where Miami is starting cornerbacks that fans likely have never heard of.

There's a handful of intriguing cornerbacks on the board, but Hood has my full attention after a good 2025 season. The Volunteers entrusted Hood to cover opposing number one receivers with McCoy sidelined for the year, and he did not disappoint. With some seasoning and coaching from this staff, Hood could find himself as the Dolphins' top cover man quickly.

31. New England Patriots

The pick: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The A.J. Brown rumors have seemingly reached a boiling point with the Eagles, and it sounds like he will be in play for a trade this summer. That’s enough for me to have the Patriots hold onto this pick for now, and assume that they move 2027 capital (and potentially beyond) for Brown.

Though Lomu has primarily been the starting left tackle for the Utes over the last two seasons, the Patriots have options with him at the next level. Should Will Campbell bounce back from injury and a bad playoff run, he could force Lomu to play right tackle, where he can learn under veteran Morgan Moses. If Campbell struggles, a move inside could be warranted, allowing Lomu to take over his natural position. Either way, New England should welcome Lomu as a prospect to come in and be a long-term answer.

32. Seattle Seahawks

The pick: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

I was surprised to see the Seahawks maintain the players that they did despite several key guys departing in free agency. The team held on to Josh Jobe when Riq Woolen left for the Eagles; the former feels like the better long-term investment. The position could use more bodies, especially on the boundary, and Johnson's stock is pushing him into Day One territory.

No corner was more dominant at his level of competition than Johnson was, making him a natural fit for Mike Macdonald's defense and a franchise that prides itself on great defensive backs.