ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Jacoby Brissett continue contract negotiations, though the possibility of a trade stills lingers if the two sides can't find a resolution ahead of 2026.

The New York Jets, previously rumored to be in on Brissett, may again come back to the well.

From ESPN's Adam Schefter:

"Ten-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is finalizing a deal to become a CBS Sports analyst. Wilson won a Super Bowl, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and now leaves the NFL to become an analyst on the network’s pregame show that includes James Brown, Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher."

Sources: Ten-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is finalizing a deal to become a CBS Sports analyst. Wilson won a Super Bowl, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and now leaves the NFL to become an analyst on the network’s pregame show that includes James Brown, Nate… pic.twitter.com/YEsi3OyDRv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

Wilson confirmed he had an offer from the Jets to join their quarterback room in May before he decided to do television. New York has Geno Smith and rookie Cade Klubnik currently on their depth chart.

The Jets were previously rumored to be in on Brissett back in the early days of the offseason before pulling off a trade for Smith, which was only a swap of sixth and seventh-round picks. Brissett would likely go for a similar package given his age and contract status.

Yet Brissett, much like in Arizona, would probably be QB1 for the Jets in 2026 if he lands in New York.

The Cardinals drafted Carson Beck in the third round this offseason while also signing veteran Gardner Minshew. Though Arizona believes Brissett is probably the best option to start in Week 1, they do have multiple options behind him.

A Brissett trade would save the Cardinals $7.4 million on the salary cap.

Arizona and the Jets enter 2026 in practically the same boat, as the two organizations are largely not expected to compete this coming season while eyes are indeed looking for a potential franchise quarterback in 2027.

The difference? Thanks to various trades, the Jets have three first-round picks to find their passer of the future. New York is positioned to have some of the strongest chances of landing a quarterback of their choice as a result.

Some believe Brissett could help New York position themselves in strong draft territory after going 1-11 as the Cardinals' starter last season. Brissett being cleared from the room also would give Arizona prime opportunity to evaluate Beck before making their own 2027 decision on a quarterback.

Brissett hasn't shown up to voluntary OTAs and could possibly miss mandatory mini-camp, which is set to begin on June 8.