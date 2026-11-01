Insider Updates Cardinals-Cowboys Josh Sweat Trade Buzz

Josh Sweat is currently playing in AT&T Stadium. Perhaps it's a job interview.

The Arizona Cardinals' pass rusher has long been involved in trade chatter, dating back to earlier in the offseason where the Cardinals fired head coach Jonathan Gannon and Sweat reportedly asked out.

Arizona didn't comply, and despite a bevy of rumors throughout the summer where Sweat's absence through preseason only added fuel to those talks, the Cardinals ultimately didn't offload their top pass rusher.

We find ourselves now in Week 8, just days away from the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline, and Sweat is one of the hottest names available.

Enter: The Dallas Cowboys, who according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter are interested in Sweat's services.

"There is interest in Cardinals OLB Josh Sweat, per sources. A team to watch with Sweat is the Cowboys, who will get an up close look at him today, when Dallas hosts Arizona," he posted on social media on Sunday.

There is interest in Cardinals OLB Josh Sweat, per sources. A team to watch with Sweat is the Cowboys, who will get an up close look at him today, when Dallas hosts Arizona. pic.twitter.com/mNa42KxN1z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026

Dallas, always looking to get themselves in headlines and making a splash, could very well be looking to upgrade their pass rush with Sweat, who had 12 sacks last season. The Cowboys are awfully familiar with Sweat thanks to his prior time in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played under Gannon.

The 1 Problem With Cowboys, Josh Sweat Trade Interest

The Cardinals are reportedly asking for a second-round pick for Sweat, who hasn't exactly produced up to that price tag. He turns 30 next offseason and has a well documented/lingering knee issue that has required plenty of attention.

Dallas, even if they wanted to meet the Day 2 price, might not be willing to stretch themselves even thinner than they already are in terms of draft picks. In the 2027 NFL Draft, the Cowboys are currently slated with Green Bay's first-round pick, their own second-round pick and Pittsburgh's fourth-round pick in terms of top draft ammo.

That's not exactly a war chest of picks Dallas has to use, and if Arizona sticks to their guns, the Cowboys would truly be diminishing their draft ammo.

Another wrinkle? Sweat reportedly wants a new contract, as the final two seasons of his deal (2027 and 2028) feature zero dollars in guaranteed money. Sweat, on the second of a four-year, $76 million contract, is very much looking to change that.

Dallas and Chicago are the two reported teams in on Sweat.