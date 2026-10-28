NFL Insider Reveals 3 Top Teams in Cardinals' Josh Sweat Trade Talks

ARIZONA — The NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Arizona Cardinals figure to be massive players.

With a 2-5 record and Marvin Harrison Jr. already traded, the Cardinals very much feel open for business within the next few weeks. Whether a deal can be struck remains to be seen, though Arizona clearly has some available talent if the price is right.

No name is bigger — or generating more buzz — than edge rusher Josh Sweat, who has been no stranger to dominating trade headlines entering 2026.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers are teams to watch for Sweat.

Josh Sweat is being linked to the Cowboys, Bears, 49ers ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline, per @JFowlerESPN.



Should the Arizona Cardinals trade their most productive pass rusher? pic.twitter.com/UFqpqcnMZK — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) October 28, 2026

Sweat is in the second of a four-year, $76 million contract that doesn't have any guaranteed money in the final two seasons of his deal. He's reportedly looking for a new contract that will fix that.

After signing with the Cardinals in 2025, Sweat tallied 12 sacks and nearly was a Pro Bowl player before being snubbed. Arizona fired head coach Jonathan Gannon after the year, which reportedly prompted a trade request from Sweat.

The Cardinals ultimately held on to Sweat (despite intensified trade buzz heating up around training camp), though with Arizona now trending in the wrong direction, general manager Monti Ossenfort may find it the appropriate time to sell.

Sweat is expected to fetch a Day 2 pick on the trade market, which very well could be met by a team looking to push themselves over the top. Dallas, Chicago and San Francisco all match those molds.

However, the Cowboys are 3-4 on the season and truly need a turnaround to save their playoff chances. The Bears' interest in Sweat and other defenders is acceptable with hopes of balancing their offensive side of the ball while the 49ers would have to massively overpay for a trade to happen within the division.

Arizona already snagged a round two pick for Harrison — is a similar fate in store for Sweat?

Sweat's about to enter his 30s and has just two sacks on the season while he's clearly got some knee injury management that will slow him down. Sweat, after not practicing in any form this offseason, has only shown flashes of the typical damage he can do.

If that magically is fixed after being traded remains to be seen, though Sweat's one of the hottest names in the market right now.