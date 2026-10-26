Cardinals' Josh Sweat Trade Rumors Heat Up as 2 New Teams Emerge

ARIZONA — Rumors around Arizona Cardinals OLB Josh Sweat continue to materialize as we approach the league's Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Yesterday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested the Dallas Cowboys were interested in Sweat's services. Today, after Arizona's Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos, two other teams have been thrown into the mix by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

"I think we're heading to a very active NFL trade deadline. We could see anywhere from 12 to call it 20 trades. And two teams I'm watching very closely? The 49ers and Bears. I've heard both teams connected to several defensive players including rushers Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack and also DeForest Buckner," Schultz said on The Pivot:

Full clip:

Jordan Schultz links the Bears to Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack and DeForest Buckner + names not necessarily on the trade block.



He adds that he’s be shocked if Chicago didn’t make a move before the NFL Trade Deadline. pic.twitter.com/idX357lnLz — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) October 26, 2026

The 49ers would be an interesting move, as trading within the division is typically a no-no. However, San Francisco could sweeten that deal by paying a little extra to get Sweat on their team.

The Bears, meanwhile, would complete the foursome of NFC North teams who have former prominent Cardinals on their squad. Sweat, if acquired by Chicago, would see familiar faces in Detroit (Drew Petzing), Green Bay (Jonathan Gannon) and Minnesota (Kyler Murray).

Something both teams have in common? Success. The 49ers are 6-1 while the Bears are 5-2. Both are clearly looking to make a Super Bowl push, which could lead to a potential bidding war for Sweat's services.

Sweat has two sacks on the regular season after a chaotic offseason surrounding the health of his knee, absence in the offseason and reported trade interest/requests after the Cardinals fired Gannon.

Sweat is reportedly hoping to land a new contract, as the final two years of his deal carry no guaranteed money. He also might be looking to jump ship from a 2-5 football team after failing to help build success in the desert.

Speaking with reporters earlier this offseason, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort shot down any truth to trade rumors around Arizona's top pass rusher.

"I'd say [trade] discussions that come by that, there's always a lot of talk that goes around that. We have no interest in trading Josh. We're excited to have him," he said back in August. "Some of those discussions [we're] going to keep private. But excited to have Josh here, [he] had a great year last year. Excited for more good things out of him this year."

Of course, things can change, especially if the price is right.