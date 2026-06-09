Jacoby Brissett's Contract Saga With Cardinals is Far From Over

TEMPE — Jacoby Brissett is here for the start of Arizona Cardinals minicamp.

Whether his contract situation ultimately gets resolved is an entirely different story.

Brissett, who has held out of Cardinals activities this offseason in hopes of striking a new deal, has avoided just north of $100,000 in fines by showing up to mandatory minicamp, which runs June 8-10 for Arizona.

Josh Sweat also made his return, which you can read more about here.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport says don't be misguided by Brissett's presence around the team's facility — this will be a storyline to monitor through the summer.

"Jacoby Brissett showed up today so he wouldn't get fined, in the words of the great Marshawn Lynch, so this I don't think really means a ton. He was always going to show up, does not want to get the almost $100,000 in fines that players who skip minicamp get, and I wouldn't expect him to really do anything," Rapoport said on NFL Network.

"This storyline is going to ramp up again as we get closer to training camp. Jacoby Brissett — I know the team's record was bad, they really didn't play any defense at the end of the year. This was probably the best year of Jacoby Brissett's career, 94 passer rating. Obviously, the wins did not come, the offensive production did. He's due to make $5.4 million and he wants a significant raise to put him more in line with a starting quarterback. It remains to be seen what the Cardinals are willing to do.

"Certainly seems like they're willing to do something, considering his place in the rotation as the starting quarterback, although they really have not named one. He wants a new deal, wants to keep pushing for this as we get closer to the start of [training] camp."

Many fans have already been turned off by Brissett's holdout this spring as he enters the final year of his contract. With Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck in the mix, many believe his leverage against the Cardinals is little to none.

However, Arizona seems like they're willing to work with Brissett in some form or fashion on a new deal. If the two sides can meet somewhere in the middle largely remains to be seen.

Brissett will be at Cardinals minicamp. We don't know what extents his participation will reach, though we do know this probably isn't the last of Brissett's contract standoff with the team.