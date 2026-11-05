Jacoby Brissett Demanded Cardinals Trade, Per Report

Though still unofficial, the Arizona Cardinals' trade sending quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens made waves through the NFL world just days after he was benched by the organization in Dallas.

His replacement, Gardner Minshew, rescued the day for Arizona in Week 8 — and the rest has since been history. Brissett quickly went from a starter to not even active on gamedays in seemingly the blink of an eye, and now he's packing his bags for a new opportunity in Baltimore.

That was his choice, according to new reports.

From ESPN's Josh Weinfuss:

"Brissett asked for a trade Monday when LaFleur called to tell him about the shake-up in the quarterbacks room, a source told ESPN.



"Discussions about sending Brissett to Baltimore began Sunday after the game, a source told ESPN, and the conversation picked up steam Tuesday afternoon."

A video of Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur and Brissett interacting on the sideline after halftime showed the quarterback was extremely displeased with the situation, as one would expect.

The compensation for Brissett is still unknown at this point in time, though it's fair to guess the Ravens are only sending out a Day 3 pick (likely sixth or seventh round) for Arizona's former starting quarterback.

The deal is likely to be complete this weekend after Baltimore plays on Thursday Night Football.

Brissett was voted a team captain ahead of this season and negotiated a significant payraise to see more guaranteed money on the final year of his contract.

“As long as we’re where our feet are and our feet are — these guys (are) handling their own responsibilities within what we’re asking them to do in getting prepared to play a tough opponent this week," LaFleur said of losing a team captain.

"I’m not worried about any of that stuff. What the outside world would consider distractions: we don’t. We’re concerned about being right here right now and having a great practice today.”

The Cardinals move forward with Minshew in the saddle and rookie third-round pick Carson Beck waiting in the wings.

Arizona's quarterback plan the rest of the season feels pretty clear in riding Minshew until the wheels fall off — whenever that may be — and handing Beck over the keys for the rest of the way.

“Just go play each play. Let’s prepare just like we would any other week," LaFleur said of his quarterback room moving forward.

"We have a great opponent and let’s have a great Wednesday and be where our feet are. If we look too far ahead, which looking too far ahead for me is Sunday, we know what kind of challenge this is going to be. We’re going into a hostile environment against arguably the best defense in football and an offense that we know firsthand can score points, but right now we’re just focused on our prep.”