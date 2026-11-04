Cardinals-Ravens Trade For Jacoby Brissett is Major Win for Arizona

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are finally pulling off a trade involving quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett is reportedly being dealt to the Baltimore Ravens. While terms are not yet known, getting any sort of draft capital for Brissett is a massive win for Arizona, who recently demoted Brissett to No. 3 duties.

Trade: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a trade to send QB Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, per @RapSheet and me. Deal is expected to be completed this weekend.



The Ravens lost QB Lamar Jackson to a thumb injury, and his backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley to turf toe. pic.twitter.com/sGpFSxYc5u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

Brissett was benched this past weekend while Gardner Minshew replaced him in the third quarter of Arizona's Week 8 matchup in Dallas, leading four straight scoring drives and ultimately an upset victory over the Cowboys.

From there, the writing was clearly on the wall for not only a demotion for Brissett, but a trade as well.

After holding out for a new contract and leading the Cardinals to a poor start in 2026, pressure mounted for Arizona to make a move to Minshew.

“That’s not easy. It’s not a fun phone call," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of benching Brissett ahead of Week 9.

"There’s no book for that. There’s a human element to it. I have a lot of respect for Jacoby, the person. I have a lot of respect for Jacoby, the player. Like I told you guys yesterday, it was not all on him. This was collective and starting with me, but the position that those guys sign up for, we know the deal. We needed a spark and obviously Gardner gave us one.”

Brissett will not make it in time for Baltimore's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but a deal is expected to be done in the coming days. The Ravens have lost Lamar Jackson and Snoop Huntley due to injuries, seeing their quarterback room decimated nearly overnight.

That made the Cardinals and Ravens ideal trade partners in terms of opportunity for Baltimore and value for Arizona.

What exactly the Cardinals are getting in return for Brissett remains to be seen, though Arizona is expected to get a low Day 3 pick (rounds six or seven) for the veteran passer, which sees their trade deadline draft-pick haul expand after netting a second-round pick for Marvin Harrison Jr. weeks ago.

While the Ravens get a veteran quarterback who has prior experience with their own quarterbacks coach in Israel Woolfork, Arizona also finds themselves as a massive winner here — clearing the path for rookie Carson Beck to earn eventual playing time while adding to their pool draft picks.

The Cardinals may not be done, either. Names such as Josh Sweat and Budda Baker have recently been involved in trade rumors.

The NFL's trade deadline is Nov. 10.