Jaxon Smith-Njigba Torches Cardinals: 5 Key Moments From Week 2 Loss

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals were brought back down to earth in their Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, extending their losing streak to a whopping ten games against the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Cardinals and Seahawks were tied 7-7 entering halftime before the Seahawks kicked the door down and didn't look back, eventually escaping State Farm Stadium with a 31-7 win, emerging to 2-0 on the season. Arizona drops to 1-1.

Five of the biggest moments that mattered in Week 2, highlighted by Jaxon Smith-Njigba's incredible three-touchdown performance:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Wide Open TD to Begin Festivities

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a start the Seattle Seahawks had. After forcing a three-and-out, the Seahawks were pinned deep in their own territory. However, an 82-yard bomb to Smith-Njigba sparked Seattle to an early 7-0 lead with momentum on their side. It was a busted coverage/communication between Will Johnson and Budda Baker that saw JSN all by himself.

The longest TD reception of JSN's career 🤩



SEAvsAZ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TX0Vkpa7Tz — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

SEA 7, AZ 0

Early Cardinals' 4th Down Decision Pays Off

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) scores a touchdown while defended by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) in the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals, hoping to answer early in the second quarter, were faced with a fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line. Arizona opted to bypass an easy field goal in hopes of tying the game with a touchdown instead. With Trey McBride in single coverage, the Cardinals cashed in to get themselves on the board.

Trey McBride finds the end zone on fourth down



SEAvsAZ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/BJ0387uCqQ — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

AZ 7, SEA 7

Andrew Wingard's 4th Down Stop Before Halftime

Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (28) warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Near halftime, Seattle was knocking on the door of taking a lead. The Seahawks found themselves in fourth-and-goal territory from the one-yard line and wanted seven instead of three. The result? Andrew Wingard flying into the gap to stop the runner short, giving Arizona possession back and stalling any momentum for Seattle entering the break.

Cardinals fourth down stand!



SEAvsAZ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/s1AfHMkhuv — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

AZ 7, SEA 7

Smith-Njigba's Second TD

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) in the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of the locker room, the Cardinals' defense couldn't quite keep its foot on the gas — partly thanks to field position (Seattle started at the AZ 37) and also thanks to Smith-Njigba, who got the best of Max Melton in man coverage to find his second score of the day.

JSN's second TD of the game!



SEAvsAZ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jgKKcBPrQD — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

SEA 14, AZ 7

Tip of the Hat to JSN After His Third Score

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's not much else left to say after Smith-Njigba's third score of the afternoon, which came as a dagger in the fourth quarter to push Seattle's advantage up to three possessions.

Smith-Njigba, clearly unguardable, smoked Budda Baker for his third score of the afternoon and took a nice stroll in the end zone afterwards:

JSN IS A MAN ON A MISSION! 😤



Jaxon Smith-Njigba finds the end zone for the third time today, marking the first three-TD game of his career!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/HdRbP0n9lg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026

The defending offensive player of the year clearly didn't lose a step — or motivation — through the offseason. His third touchdown drained any hope or energy out of State Farm Stadium.