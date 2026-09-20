Jaxon Smith-Njigba Torches Cardinals: 5 Key Moments From Week 2 Loss
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GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals were brought back down to earth in their Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, extending their losing streak to a whopping ten games against the defending Super Bowl champions.
The Cardinals and Seahawks were tied 7-7 entering halftime before the Seahawks kicked the door down and didn't look back, eventually escaping State Farm Stadium with a 31-7 win, emerging to 2-0 on the season. Arizona drops to 1-1.
Five of the biggest moments that mattered in Week 2, highlighted by Jaxon Smith-Njigba's incredible three-touchdown performance:
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Wide Open TD to Begin Festivities
What a start the Seattle Seahawks had. After forcing a three-and-out, the Seahawks were pinned deep in their own territory. However, an 82-yard bomb to Smith-Njigba sparked Seattle to an early 7-0 lead with momentum on their side. It was a busted coverage/communication between Will Johnson and Budda Baker that saw JSN all by himself.
SEA 7, AZ 0
Early Cardinals' 4th Down Decision Pays Off
The Cardinals, hoping to answer early in the second quarter, were faced with a fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line. Arizona opted to bypass an easy field goal in hopes of tying the game with a touchdown instead. With Trey McBride in single coverage, the Cardinals cashed in to get themselves on the board.
AZ 7, SEA 7
Andrew Wingard's 4th Down Stop Before Halftime
Near halftime, Seattle was knocking on the door of taking a lead. The Seahawks found themselves in fourth-and-goal territory from the one-yard line and wanted seven instead of three. The result? Andrew Wingard flying into the gap to stop the runner short, giving Arizona possession back and stalling any momentum for Seattle entering the break.
AZ 7, SEA 7
Smith-Njigba's Second TD
Out of the locker room, the Cardinals' defense couldn't quite keep its foot on the gas — partly thanks to field position (Seattle started at the AZ 37) and also thanks to Smith-Njigba, who got the best of Max Melton in man coverage to find his second score of the day.
SEA 14, AZ 7
Tip of the Hat to JSN After His Third Score
There's not much else left to say after Smith-Njigba's third score of the afternoon, which came as a dagger in the fourth quarter to push Seattle's advantage up to three possessions.
Smith-Njigba, clearly unguardable, smoked Budda Baker for his third score of the afternoon and took a nice stroll in the end zone afterwards:
The defending offensive player of the year clearly didn't lose a step — or motivation — through the offseason. His third touchdown drained any hope or energy out of State Farm Stadium.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin