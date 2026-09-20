Cardinals vs Seahawks: Who's In, Who's Out? Final Week 2 Inactives Revealed

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have revealed their final list of inactives ahead of their Week 2 clash at State Farm Stadium.

Entering today, the Cardinals had six players questionable after ruling out CB Garrett Williams: DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (rib), OL Isaiah Adams (knee), CB Max Melton (ankle), OL Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), DL Andrew Billings (knee) and DL Roy Lopez (groin).

Arizona was fairly confident they'd regain some bodies back to the field after not making any standard practice squad elevations over the weekend. That turned out to be the case.

All of Carson Beck, Williams, Josh Fryar, Reggie Virgil and Andrew Billings are inactive today for Arizona. That means all six questionable players are active for the Cardinals.

As for Seattle, QB Sam Darnold and S Ty Okada were ruled out on Friday. G Anthony Bradford and S Nick Emmanwori were questionable entering today.

All of Darnold, Okada, Connor O'Toole, Bradford, Montorie Foster Jr. and Mike Morris are inactive for Seattle. That means Emmanwori is good to go for the Seahawks.

Emmanwori was truly a question mark entering the weekend after practicing in limited capacity. His presence is a massive boost for Seattle's defense.

Kickoff is at 1:25 pm at State Farm Stadium.

More on Cardinals vs Seahawks Week 2

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur talks with quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both the Cardinals and Seahawks are 1-0 entering today. Arizona hasn't beaten Seattle since 2021.

"You just look at one game — it's so much defense of them out there. They're tough, and there's no sugarcoating it," Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett told reporters this week.

"Obviously, looking at the game last year they beat us bad. It's more so from the standpoint of you can watch the film to see how physical those guys are. You watch the last game from them, and it just re-confirms how physical they are and how tough they are. It's going to take 60 minutes — it's going to be a bloodbath."

Teams who start 2-0 advance to the postseason nearly 70% of the time since the NFL expanded to a 17-game regular season. The playoffs are a long ways away, though the Cardinals are optimistic nonetheless.

"Hold onto the good stuff and improve the bad stuff," Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur said this week.

"Just continue to get better, and regardless of what our result is this Sunday, it's going to be the same message on Monday. Here's what we did well, here's what we didn't do well. Here's the story of the game, and how we can keep moving forward."