Jeremiyah Love Arrives to Cardinals With Reported Medical 'Red Flag'

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' No. 3 overall pick, running back Jeremiyah Love, arrives to the desert with a ton of excitement to help turn the organization around.

He also, apparently, comes with a medical red flag that wasn't reported until after the Cardinals picked him.

From NFL insider Ian Rapoport:

"A major sigh of relief for Jeremiyah Love, let me explain why. My understanding is his heart was red-flagged at the combine — an abnormal EKG leaving teams to wonder if he had more risk than players. They did more tests, they got his scans at Notre Dame. No additional issues, he is fine and now off the board," he said.

From the NFL Draft: A major sigh of relief for new #AZCardinals RB Jeremiyah Love, whose heart was flagged at the Combine. Additional research revealed he has no added risk. pic.twitter.com/ttp6wj6wYn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2026

"Sigh of relief" isn't quite the wording Cardinals fans want to hear after Arizona made him the No. 3 overall pick, which ensures he'll be paid a $50 million contract fully guaranteed.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and his staff obviously were confident in their individual medical evaluation of Love, though the timing of the report is a bit odd considering the combine was months ago and nothing emerged.

Ossenfort has an established track record when it comes to taking bets on injured players, and though Love doesn't exactly fit that billing, the medical history isn't exactly clean.

That could be just fine, as the issue obviously hasn't stopped Love from becoming one of college football's best running backs previously. Hopefully that stays true at the NFL level.

However, the timing of the medical news is certainly... interesting.