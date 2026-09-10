Injury Report: Cardinals Trending Toward Losing Starter for Week 1 vs Chargers

ARIZONA — Thursday saw the return of Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat, who took the field for the first time in the 2026 regular season after taking a rest day on Wednesday.

Sweat, alongside the continued participation of rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, highlights the Cardinals' side of the injury report — though starting right guard Isaiah Adams was once again absent.

Before diving into Arizona's side of Thursday's injury report, here's Los Angeles' portion:

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report

Jul 30, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack at training camp press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FULL - RJ Mickens (ankle), Khalil Mack (rest)

LIMITED - Keaton Mitchell (hamstring), Brenan Thompson (hip), Tuli Tuipulotu (hip)

DNP - Deane Leonard (abs)

Mickens and Mack were the only two players who saw a change of status from Wednesday in Los Angeles — both improving from their limited and DNP designations, respectively. Leonard missed a second straight day, which doesn't bode well for his status entering the weekend.

When speaking with Chargers reporters, quarterback Justin Herbert offered plenty of praise ahead of his matchup with Budda Baker.

"He does everything. He's able to make so many plays in so many different positions on the field and they kind of let him do his thing and that's what he does best," Herbert said of Baker.

"He goes and makes plays and whether he's in the run fits, dropping back coverage, he just finds a way to be around the ball and he's definitely going to have to be aware of on the field."

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Jul 23, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (74) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FULL - Blake Gillikin (groin), Will Johnson (ankle)

LIMITED - Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Garrett Williams (Achilles), Josh Sweat (rest/knee)

DNP - Isaiah Adams (knee), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ribs)

Adams' status is looking doubtful for Sunday, along with backup safety Taylor-Demerson after being downgraded on the team's injury report.

Adams was expected to compete with Chase Bisontis for the right guard job, which appeared to be close prior to Bisontis' potentially season-ending MCL injury suffered in preseason. That cleared the way for Adams to fully anchor starting duties, though his knee injury has kept him out of practice dating back to last week.

Jon Gaines appears to be in line to start at right guard. The versatile interior player is listed as the No. 2 option at guard and center in Arizona's first depth chart of 2026 while he made five starts last season.

Gaines impressed during preseason and has been waiting to emerge as a full-time starter in Arizona after three seasons, his rookie campaign being cut short due to injury.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur is scheduled to speak with reporters on Friday morning, where he'll provide an update on Adams and other injured players ahead of the weekend.

Arizona will hold one more practice before designating players as out, questionable or doubtful on their Friday injury report.