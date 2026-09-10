Jeremiyah Love Headlines Loaded Cardinals-Chargers Week 1 Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers have revealed their first injury reports of Week 1, and at least in the desert, it was a star-studded list headlined by third overall pick Jeremiyah Love.

"We feel good," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Love, who is looking to bounce back from a high ankle sprain suffered in preseason play. The Cardinals have previously said they're confident in Love playing against Los Angeles.

Full injury list for each team:

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report

LIMITED - RJ Mickens (ankle), Keaton Mitchell (hamstring), Brenan Thompson (hip), Tuli Tuipulotu (hip)

DNP - Deane Leonard (abs), Khalil Mack (rest)

LaFleur was quick to acknowledge how impactful L.A.'s edge room can be.

"Put edge guys on our look squad and add an extra 40 pounds because those guys are heavy, heavy edges, and they play that way," LaFleur said of Mack and Tuipulotu.

"They are hard to move, and when it turns into pass, they know what they're doing. So two solid guys on the edges. ... Both outside linebackers in their spot, they're a problem."

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FULL - Blake Gillikin (groin), Will Johnson (ankle)

LIMITED - Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Garrett Williams (Achilles)

DNP - Isaiah Adams (knee), Josh Sweat (rest/knee)

Sweat was confirmed by Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur to be full go ahead of Sunday, so his absence when reporters viewed practice was a bit surprising. Adams and his designation, meanwhile, was a bit expected given his absence within the last few days.

It was good to see all of Williams, Love, Johnson and Back on the practice field, as all were dealing with some sort of injury during preseason.

Williams is making a return from a season-ending Achilles injury in 2025, and LaFleur told reporters his status would be up in the air entering the weekend.

"We want to make sure he feels as good as he can. I think there's a return to play and a return to performance, and you got to lean on the player for that second part," said LaFleur.

"A guy like Garrett, he is as real as they come. So, if he's ready to roll, he'll be ready to roll. And if he needs a little bit more time, then we'll go that way."

Denzel Burke would play in the slot if Williams isn't able to go.

What's Next?

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; General view down the line of scrimmage as Arizona Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Both the Cardinals and Chargers will practice twice more this week (Thursday and Friday) before placing designations such as out, questionable and doubtful for the weekend.

Saturday, teams are allowed to make up to two standard practice squad elevations. If the Cardinals and Chargers carry questionable or doubtful players into the weekend, pay close attention to what positions each team opts to elevate.

Sunday, 90 minutes prior to game time, the Cardinals and Chargers will reveal their final list of inactives.

Chargers vs Cardinals is set for a 1:25 PM kickoff at SoFi Stadium.