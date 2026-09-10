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Jeremiyah Love Headlines Loaded Cardinals-Chargers Week 1 Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers both revealed their respective injury reports ahead of Week 1.
Donnie Druin|
Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) gets set in the backfield during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images
Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) gets set in the backfield during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers have revealed their first injury reports of Week 1, and at least in the desert, it was a star-studded list headlined by third overall pick Jeremiyah Love.

"We feel good," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Love, who is looking to bounce back from a high ankle sprain suffered in preseason play. The Cardinals have previously said they're confident in Love playing against Los Angeles.

Full injury list for each team:

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report

LIMITED - RJ Mickens (ankle), Keaton Mitchell (hamstring), Brenan Thompson (hip), Tuli Tuipulotu (hip)

DNP - Deane Leonard (abs), Khalil Mack (rest)

LaFleur was quick to acknowledge how impactful L.A.'s edge room can be.

"Put edge guys on our look squad and add an extra 40 pounds because those guys are heavy, heavy edges, and they play that way," LaFleur said of Mack and Tuipulotu.

"They are hard to move, and when it turns into pass, they know what they're doing. So two solid guys on the edges. ... Both outside linebackers in their spot, they're a problem."

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Lov
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FULL - Blake Gillikin (groin), Will Johnson (ankle)

LIMITED - Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Garrett Williams (Achilles)

DNP - Isaiah Adams (knee), Josh Sweat (rest/knee)

Sweat was confirmed by Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur to be full go ahead of Sunday, so his absence when reporters viewed practice was a bit surprising. Adams and his designation, meanwhile, was a bit expected given his absence within the last few days.

It was good to see all of Williams, Love, Johnson and Back on the practice field, as all were dealing with some sort of injury during preseason.

Williams is making a return from a season-ending Achilles injury in 2025, and LaFleur told reporters his status would be up in the air entering the weekend.

"We want to make sure he feels as good as he can. I think there's a return to play and a return to performance, and you got to lean on the player for that second part," said LaFleur.

"A guy like Garrett, he is as real as they come. So, if he's ready to roll, he'll be ready to roll. And if he needs a little bit more time, then we'll go that way."

Denzel Burke would play in the slot if Williams isn't able to go.

What's Next?

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Charger
Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; General view down the line of scrimmage as Arizona Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Both the Cardinals and Chargers will practice twice more this week (Thursday and Friday) before placing designations such as out, questionable and doubtful for the weekend.

Saturday, teams are allowed to make up to two standard practice squad elevations. If the Cardinals and Chargers carry questionable or doubtful players into the weekend, pay close attention to what positions each team opts to elevate.

Sunday, 90 minutes prior to game time, the Cardinals and Chargers will reveal their final list of inactives.

Chargers vs Cardinals is set for a 1:25 PM kickoff at SoFi Stadium.

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Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

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