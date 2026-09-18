ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love is fully off the team's Week 2 injury report and is good to go after making a recovery from a preseason high ankle sprain.

Love was questionable ahead of last week's win against Los Angeles before being ruled active, where he totaled 13 touches (11 carries, two receptions) for 50 scrimmage yards and one touchdown in his NFL debut.

Love wasn't listed in any of Arizona's three practice reports this week in preparation for Seattle, officially giving him the green light to be full steam ahead.

“It’s all gas, no brakes," said Love when asked about entering Week 2.

Should we expect an expanded role from Love entering his second game? Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur doesn't believe so.

"I wouldn't say an expanded role or anything like that. I mean, his role was going to be what it was," LaFleur said before adding it was a long season and the team would roll with whoever was the hot hand.

Love, the team's third overall pick this past April, displayed all of the traits many were so excited to see come to fruition at the NFL level. His blend of twitch, athleticism and speed makes for a dynamic playmaker emerging out of the backfield that can impact both the rushing and passing attack.

"When you have that skill set, which I've never had in my life, you do those types of things, and those types of things sometimes happen for you," Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett said of Love's touchdown run this past Sunday.

In order to upset the Seahawks at State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals will absolutely need their best from Love and fellow backfield mate Tyler Allgeier, who Arizona relied on to chew crucial clock towards the end of the game.

Love and Allgeier initially splitting reps out of the backfield isn't quite something most fans want to hear — especially after the Cardinals spent such a high pick on Love — though LaFleur hasn't exactly been a fan of a RB-heavy workload during previous offensive coordinator stints.

It is also the correct call, at least for now. Love is still fresh and every rep gets him closer to hitting his stride as a rookie running back, though Arizona will need to keep their top offseason investment upright and available through the course of their season if they're going to continue their winning ways.