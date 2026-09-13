New Jeremiyah Love Update Emerges Ahead of Cardinals vs Chargers

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are expected to have Jeremiyah Love available against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Sunday morning reports.

And #AZCardinals rookie RB Jeremiyah Love, questionable with an ankle sprain, is expected to play. https://t.co/GpcTaChidZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2026

Love was initially questionable with a high ankle sprain. He practiced all week in limited fashion. Arizona was bullish on the rookie third overall pick playing when speaking in press conferences through the week, however they believed he would be a last-minute call.

"Yeah, I'd say so," said head coach Mike LaFleur on Love being a game-time decision.

The Cardinals will reveal inactives 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:25 PM kickoff at SoFi Stadium.

More on Jeremiyah Love's Injury

Arizona Cardinals Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Love totaled 14 touches in Arizona's preseason battle against the Las Vegas Raiders last month, which saw him miss the Cardinals' last two exhibition games. The Cardinals initially believed Love's ankle injury was minor but eyebrows began to rise after he didn't practice for an extended period of time.

The overall belief was Love would play, though his overall role in the Cardinals' backfield for both Week 1 and the entire season has been a massive question with Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight also on the active roster. James Conner is currently on injured reserve.

Regardless of his role, the Cardinals' running back has impressed in the short stints we've seen him in.

"I think he's done a really good job of taking the coaching points, whether it's from myself or from Mike [LaFleur] or even from the older guys, and just really taking it to the field understanding [it]," Cardinals running backs coach Matt Merritt told reporters this week.

"Being grounded in the run game, being decisive in the run game at this level is so much more crucial because of how fast everybody is, how fast those holes open and close. I think the progression from that standpoint has gotten much better, and he's got a really good feel for that."

Love has the ability to impact the game in either the rushing attack or through the air as a receiver. Part of the allure that made him the third overall selection was his dynamic ability as a pure playmaker in a Cardinals offense that already holds names such as Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson among others.

Love – in some form or fashion — appears set to make his NFL debut against the Chargers, and what an exciting introduction to the league it could be.