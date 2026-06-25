Legendary Cardinals Broadcaster Stepping Away For Larger ESPN Role

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' radio broadcast team has underwent massive changes in recent memory.

Last season, Ron Wolfley stepped away from long-time duties as the team's color commentator before eventually being replaced by AQ Shipley.

Now, play-by-play voice Dave Pasch is joining the same fate.

Pasch announced his departure from the Cardinals' radio booth ahead of the 2026 as he enters an expanded role with ESPN.

From his social media post:

"Thank you to Michael Bidwill and the Arizona Cardinals for a rewarding 24-year journey with the organization. That chapter comes to a close as I transition into an expanded and exclusive role with ESPN. I am grateful to Michael and his father, Bill Bidwill, who in 2002 entrusted me with the opportunity to be the voice of an NFL franchise. I will always treasure the lifelong friendships formed with broadcast teammates Jim Omohundro, Ron Wolfley, AQ Shipley, and Paul Calvisi.

"I was blessed to witness and call memorable games including Super Bowl XLIII, and legendary players like Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald among others. I am also tremendously grateful to Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus, and Mike McQuade for this incredible opportunity with ESPN. I am thrilled to begin this next chapter of my career.

"Having spent nearly half my life with the Cardinals organization, my wife and I will continue to call Phoenix home, and will always be grateful for the passion and loyalty of Cardinals fans."

Pasch officially inked a multi-year extension with ESPN that now involves calling NFL, college football and basketball games. He previously did joint duties doing NBA on ESPN games when he wasn't in the booth at State Farm Stadium.

"We cannot thank Dave and his family enough for what they have meant to our organization over the last 24 seasons and we are thrilled for them as they begin this exciting new chapter," Cardinals owner Bidwill said (h/t AZCardinals.com) "Dave was always much more than just a voice describing the action on the field.

"His extraordinary talent, professionalism and passion elevated every broadcast, bringing a level of credibility and gravitas that made every play and every game feel special. We wish Dave, Hallie and their family nothing but continued success and happiness in the years ahead."

Pasch is in line to be on ESPN's No. 2 broadcast team behind Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

As for Arizona's booth, it's to be determined who will fill that void.