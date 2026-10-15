Rams-Cardinals Injury Report Sounds Alarm Bells for Jeremiyah Love

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams have unveiled their Thursday injury reports ahead of Week 6's battle at SoFi Stadium.

Another day, another practice that didn't involve Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love due to his ongoing ankle issues.

Two consecutive missed practice days doesn't spell good news for the Cardinals' top running back, putting his Week 6 status in heavy question. Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur should give us an update on Friday morning, though he was pretty adamant on wanting to give Love's ankle some rest.

Full reports for both sides:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP : Andrew Wingard (knee), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Wydett Williams (concussion)

: Andrew Wingard (knee), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Wydett Williams (concussion) LIMITED : Kitan Crawford (ankle), Devin Duvernay (limited)

: Kitan Crawford (ankle), Devin Duvernay (limited) FULL: Budda Baker (rest), Josh Sweat (rest/groin), Isaac Seumalo (rest)

Along with Love, Wingard missed a second straight day due to his knee issues.

Baker, Sweat and Seumalo all returned from their respective rest days yesterday. Those were the only changes on Arizona's side of the injury report.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) celebrates with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and tight end Colby Parkinson (84) after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP : Davis Allen (foot)

: Davis Allen (foot) LIMITED : Nate Landman (wrist/shoulder), Colby Parkinson (shoulder), Josh Wallace (shoulder), Kam Curl (ankle)

: Nate Landman (wrist/shoulder), Colby Parkinson (shoulder), Josh Wallace (shoulder), Kam Curl (ankle) FULL: Omar Speights (knee), Alex Bachman (rest), Keegan Trost (hamstring)

With yesterday's report being an estimation (due to Monday Night Football), the Rams hit the practice field for the first time on Thursday with some participation changes.

Trost and Curl were new names added to Los Angeles' injury report today while Bachman was upgraded from his previous limited participation yesterday.

Speaking with reporters earlier this week, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett wasn't exactly excited to face a tough Rams defense.

“Everything-- from top to bottom. They are only getting better each week," he said. "They’re obviously ascending, and bringing (Rams DE) Aaron Donald back didn’t do us any justice, but we have to go out there and do our job. We look forward to this challenge coming into this week and I think we’ll be ready.”