Jeremiyah Love Headlines Official Cardinals-Rams Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams have unveiled their first official injury reports for Week 6.

The list is headlined by rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, who continues to deal with ankle injuries despite not missing a regular season game.

Official Wednesday updates from both teams:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP : Budda Baker (rest), Josh Sweat (rest/groin), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Andrew Wingard (knee), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Wydett Williams (concussion)

: Budda Baker (rest), Josh Sweat (rest/groin), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Andrew Wingard (knee), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Wydett Williams (concussion) LIMITED: Kitan Crawford (ankle), Devin Duvernay (limited)

Sweat, Baker and Seumalo were on their typical rest days.

The main story out of Arizona is Love, who will have heavy eyes on his practice participation over the next few days.

"We all are in agreeance — as much as you know he wants to battle through — we're all in agreeance right now, it's just hey, give [the injury] a little bit of rest and see as the week goes on, what that'll entail for Sunday," LaFleur said of Love's ankle injury, which is different than his preseason one.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP : Davis Allen (foot)

: Davis Allen (foot) LIMITED : Alex Bachman (rest), Nate Landman (wrist/shoulder), Colby Parkinson (shoulder), Josh Wallace (shoulder)

: Alex Bachman (rest), Nate Landman (wrist/shoulder), Colby Parkinson (shoulder), Josh Wallace (shoulder) FULL: Omar Speights (knee)

Mike LaFleur Shows Massive Respect to Matt Stafford

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls the snap count at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur, who spent the last few years in Los Angeles before taking the head coaching gig in Arizona, dove deep into Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his impressive process:

"Well, it starts with his process. His process is the most consistent I've ever been around in my life. It's daily, and I won't even take you through it because it'd take me an hour. But it was fascinating to watch him go through it. Monday putting a game to bed, giving himself some time on a Tuesday. It was kind of cool, he'd bring his wife and kids in, get some breakfast and stuff like that. So I'd always get to see the kids on Tuesday morning. Then he'd go do what he needed to do after he dropped them off. He's a great father too, as I'm kind of saying that. And then he clears his mind on Tuesday as much as a quarterback can, and then get right back in on Wednesday.

"He was in there when the coffee machines were starting. By the time you got to install, he already kind of heard it three or four times. When I would be installing, I'd be kind of looking at him, and you could tell when he's listening, and then you could also tell when he's memorizing all the playcalls. And so you didn't want to ask him a question, if you will, or ask him to speak, because you kind of had that vibe, like you know where he was at. He's getting these plays, he's visualizing it. And then it just goes on to practice and all those kind of things. So, ultimate professional, better person, obviously MVP/Hall of Fame quarterback, and I look forward to going against that challenge. When I took this, I told him how grateful I am for him. But at the same time, when it's time to go on Sunday, let's go. And I'm excited to watch our guys go compete."

The Cardinals and Rams will practice twice more this week (Thursday and Friday) before revealing game statuses such as questionable, doubtful or out.