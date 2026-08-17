Marvin Harrison Jr. Reveals ‘Chip’ After Cardinals WR Faced Viral Criticism

TEMPE — If you ask Marvin Harrison Jr., the Arizona Cardinals' third-year wideout had a strong training camp.

"I feel like I've had good camp. I think I made a lot of plays, explosive plays. I feel like I've definitely, as far as the run game, been more involved in the run game," Harrison told reporters on Monday.

"I feel like we've had a great camp, not only myself, just as an offense. It's been fun out there, and I have a lot of fun in the offense."

It's funny how narratives can change so quickly. The Cardinals' top wideout and former No. 4 overall pick did indeed have a strong training camp, getting open often and again flashing the talent that generated the high expectations that follow Harrison to this day.

Yet early in camp at State Farm Stadium, that wasn't the case.

Fans (and social media) got on Harrison for a string of drops with posts of said clips going viral as Cards Camp was underway. Such is life when you're of Harrison's stature.

"Continuing my process each and every single day. It's easy looking at results. I know if I don't make a play that someone thinks I should have made. They're going to post it, and it's going to do what it's going to do in the social media era, and that's okay," said Harrison.

"For me, I'm just gonna worry about my process [and] what I do each and every single day to prepare myself for practice, prepare myself for games on Sunday. What the result's going to be, the result's going to be. But I know Monday through Saturday, I'm doing the best I can to make sure I put my best foot forward."

So — is there a chip on Harrison's shoulder as we near the end of preseason/camp?

"Chip? Sure, you probably could say that. I think we live in a world that you're going to see everything. That's just how it is. You're going to see everybody make comments and post videos and whatnot," said Harrison.

"But I think that's just the world that we live in, and kind of something you have to embrace and do your best to not let it get to you mentally. Just go out there and just play football that you know you can play. Like I said for me, just focusing on my process Monday through Saturdays for Sundays. That's really all that kind of matters."

Harrison's third year could very well be his best. Despite battling injuries and struggles with drops, Harrison's poised to make the absolute most of 2026 with improved play-calling and schematics working in his favor.

Harrison himself says he's just taking things one day at a time and trying to set a good example for others.

"I just try to be myself, be positive every day, and be a good example for the rookies and young guys. I still feel like I am a young guy myself sometimes. But just being a good example, just be a good teammate, come in positive, help everybody else," he said.