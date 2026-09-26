Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Slow Start Has NFL Front Offices Buzzing About His Future

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has dominated headlines and chatter online after a poor start to the 2026 season. The former fourth overall pick has just one catch in two games and has largely been an afterthought in the Cardinals' offense thus far.

He's also dominating conversations in NFL front offices.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says teams are monitoring Harrison's situation in Arizona:

"He's a big talking point around the league right now in front offices. [They're] trying to figure out does he need a fresh start? Will he eventually be traded? What exactly is going on for the No. 4 overall pick from a few years ago, who was considered a slam dunk. He really had everything," Fowler said on Saturday.

"Talking to some scouts and execs this week they said nobody saw this coming — because maybe he didn't have the killer instinct as a player but he had everything else. So this is a major surprise.

"The Cardinals do want to get him involved, but the problem is they have Trey McBride — star tight end — he gets a ton of targets. Michael Wilson is a proven commodity at receiver. They have Jeremiyah Love at running back, who will be involved in the passing game. The targets are still tough to come by at this point."

Full clip:

WR file: Updates on Zay Flowers, Puka Nacua plus league reaction to Marvin Harrison Jr.’s struggles pic.twitter.com/7Et7SKlFgd — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 26, 2026

The Cardinals have a massive decision coming on Harrison's fifth-year option

Harrison's third season hasn't gone anywhere close to expectations, though the Ohio State product is still keeping his head high.

"It's the social media era, you see everything. I'm not going to sit here and say I don't see nothing," Harrison told reporters at his locker this week. "You get told to block out the noise and not pay attention to it. That's part of it. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I just going to continue to worry about my team, my process."

The Cardinals have a massive decision coming on Harrison's fifth-year option following the 2026 season. If declined, he'll become a free agent after 2027.

Would Arizona actually trade Harrison in-season?

That feels like a stretch, as the gap between Harrison and the rest of the Cardinals' WR room is fairly steep in terms of talent. Perhaps next offseason trade discussions will really pick up when Arizona has an opportunity to add viable talent to the room.

Yet even if Harrison isn't dealt now, it's clear he's got the entire league's attention.