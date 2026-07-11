Cardinals Mailbag: Latest on Jacoby Brissett, Carson Beck, and Arizona's QB Future

ARIZONA — We're less than two weeks removed from the start of training camp, and the Arizona Cardinals feel oh-so-close to football season.

We'll probably do one more pre-camp mailbag before things get kicking, but thanks to everybody who answered our call on X.

Before we get started, I did get a few questions on how players looked during minicamp and OTA's. Reporters are only allowed to view the first 30 minutes of practice, which mostly involves individual position drills, special teams and stretching.

Case in point, we can't say how somebody like Carson Beck or Isaac Seumalo looked. The questions are appreciated nonetheless.

Let's get into it, hopefully you guys are staying hydrated:

Which Cardinals position groups are well stocked and worry free heading into training camp? - Ed

Ed, thank you always for the questions.

I think the running back room is the most obvious answer here, where the Cardinals realistically have three backs who could be starters on other teams in Jeremiyah Love, James Conner and Tyler Allgeier.

Offer a bit something different, and if former Day 2 pick Trey Benson is your fourth running back, that's a pretty loaded room.

Another spot I'm eying for this is cornerback, where all of Will Johnson, Denzel Burke, Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting could start with Max Melton being another name to provide competition.

The tight end room — headlined by Trey McBride — is also a good one, which bodes well for Arizona's intentions to utilize 12 and 13 personnel.

What’s the current standpoint on the Jacoby Brissett contract extension? - Ceddy

That's a great question Ceddy, as there's been virtually zero info leaked on how talks are going between the two sides.

For what it's worth, Brissett was spotted working out with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride this week, so his intentions are still to be the starter. Arizona reportedly is committed to him being the starter, too.

The actual divide seems to be guaranteed money, as Brissett has only $1.5 million guaranteed for 2026 — which is the final year of his contract. It doesn't seem like he wants more years tacked on.

The likely end result? The Cardinals guarantee a few more million to satisfy Brissett right before the start of training camp.

What's your prediction for running back touches? - Staches

Stache, IF THAT IS YOUR REAL NAME, running back touches in Arizona might not be what people want or think.

Yes, the Cardinals used the No. 3 pick on Love. Yes, he should be featured in the offense.

However, Love has never quite owned a dominant role in a backfield dating back to his Notre Dame days with Jadarian Price.

On the other side of the coin, Mike LaFleur's tenure in New York/Los Angeles as an OC utilized more of a committee approach in terms of running back usage.

Love, Allgeier and Conner all figure to have some role. By season's end, Love probably ranks first in total touches, but it won't be a wide gap barring injury.

Cardinals overperform relative to expectations next year but still need a QB. What avenues could they pursue? - Blake

First of all, Blake does great stuff as the host of Bleav In Arizona Cardinals podcast, so go check his work out.

In this scenario, I think Arizona has two options: Roll with Carson Beck for 2027 or push all of their chips into the coming draft class for a quarterback.

If the Cardinals outperform relative to expectations, you would.... hope Beck at least showed something? At some point? Though nothing is guaranteed.

Also I know the 2027 class has all the hype in the world, though we're so far removed from seeing that come to fruition. We forget the 2026 class had plenty of quarterback hopes before the dust eventually settled.

This is a very real scenario, but entering LaFleur's second year, there might also be very real pressure to get a franchise guy and get the program moving in the right direction.

The NFL stands for "Not For Long" and the Cardinals have been losers for far too long. If Arizona outperforms expectations, they need to put the pedal to the floor in 2027.

How much Carson Beck do you think we’ll see on the hall of fame game? - Noah

Noah, I think we saw a lot of Beck.

It's unlikely any starters will play in the first of four Arizona preseason games, paving the way for Beck, Kedon Slovis and potentially even a drive or two of Gardner Minshew for the Cardinals.

Beck will see plenty of preseason time entering his rookie season. Maybe the third preseason game will feature less since that's considered a typical "dress rehearsal" for starters that typically play the most.

If I had to guess a split for Beck/Minshew/Slovis in the HOF game, it would look like this:

Minshew: One drive

Beck: Rest of first half

Slovis: Second half

You could flip-flop Beck and Slovis, but you get the idea.

What is the most un-spoken positive change the team's made since the Mike LaFleur hire? (For me its the defensive staff) - S0N0FDAV1D

That's along what I'm thinking too, but I would take a bit of a step back to see the bigger picture.

Part of the criticism on Jonathan Gannon's staff was the lack of experienced and seasoned minds on either side of the ball. Gannon banked on high energy, youthful guys — which ultimately didn't pan out.

LaFleur acquired names such as Nathaniel Hackett and Teryl Austin to supplement their respective sides of the ball. Both have extensive coordinator experience and carry weight across the league.

That won't directly translate to wins, but especially for a first-time coach like LaFleur, I do think there's something to be said about those changes.

If Carson Beck starts half the season, and shows real flashes, do the Cardinals take a quarterback in the 1st round next year? - Holden

Incredible twitter name, Mr. Holden Beers.

I do think a best-case scenario is Beck can clearly show he's the guy for Arizona, which would save time and money for the Cardinals. That would be massive.

The biggest issue here is the Cardinals have a massive question to answer with Beck on little expected time on task. The sample size we see of the rookie quarterback won't be convincing enough one way or another.

So if he shows "real" flashes, I think it depends where the Cardinals finish in the standings. If they're already in pole position to draft somebody, I do think they'll pull the trigger on somebody like Arch Manning.

If Arizona is out of reach and needing to make a massive trade up, the Cardinals might prefer to stick with Beck.