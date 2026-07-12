Balancing expectations for a new head coach can be a tricky thing as so many elements go into building a successful football organization in the NFL. Coaching, front office management, and ownership all play a role in bringing a team to the upper echelons of the sport which means it can sometimes be difficult to truly understand whether a coach is doing his job well.

Of course, the Arizona Cardinals and their long-suffering fanbase would love for Mike LaFleur to win 11 games in year one and propel them into the playoffs for the first time since 2021. That is certainly not an impossibility, an average of two rookie head coaches make it to the postseason every year, but the nuances of organizational situation can heavily impact what a realistic W/L record might look like.

Every Sunday, fans will inevitably compare wins and losses, but a first-year coach inheriting a franchise in transition should be judged on far more than the standings. The history of the NFL is filled with coaches who posted disappointing records before building long-term contenders as well as those who burst onto the scene and fizzled out into obscurity.

In a business like the NFL, the record absolutely matters and it is the most important thing at the end of the day. Previous head man Jonathan Gannon was let go after only winning 15 games in three years. However, as much as the record matters it rarely tells the full story.

If the Cardinals want to determine whether LaFleur is the right coach for the future, these are the four benchmarks that deserve just as much attention as the final win total.

1. Offensive Identity

Feb 3, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur poses for photos at the introductory press conference at the Cardinals training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The single biggest question the Cardinals have to answer this season is this: do they have a true offensive identity?

LaFleur brings years of development in the broader Shanahan/McVay offensive family but how he intends to utilize that knowledge as the head man in Arizona is still an open question. Will it be play-action heavy or built around a stolid outside-zone running game? Will there be multiple tight end sets or will he rely on big-body outside receivers?

Regardless of the current uncertainties at quarterback, it should become clear by December how LaFleur wants the team to operate and what fans should be able to expect about the style of football he wants his team to become known for.

Great coaches make their teams predicatable philosophically, not strategically. Weekly gameplans will undoubtedly vary wildly dependent on opponent, but the broader picture of how the LaFleur Cardinals will operate should be easily identifiable by the end of this season.

When fans watch Detroit, San Francisco, or Philadelphia, they immediately recognize how those offenses want to win. Arizona should begin developing that same reputation.

2. Quarterback/Player Development

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the key indicators of any successful coaching staff is how well they can develop their in-house talent upon arriving.

The defense has some young talent that haven't reached their full potential, mostly due to injuries. Walter Nolen, Will Johnson, and Denzel Burke all have the capability of growing into starters, and possibly even stars, but they need the right direction from this new coaching staff.

The biggest question for this roster, of course, is what happens at quarterback. With Jacoby Brissett still seeking a larger deal that is more requisite with his assumed role as a starter, anything seems possible at the position including early starts from rookie third round selection Carson Beck.

In that situation, one huge marker of LaFleur's success would be how Beck develops over the season. In fact, in this scenario quarterback development would likely be the most important long-term responsibility on the coaching staff's plate.

The Cardinals, for being near the bottom of every power ranking and widely projected as one of the worst teams in the NFL next season, don't have a complete dearth of talent. In fact, arguments can be made that they have one of the better skill position groups in the league with Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison, Jr., and Jeremiyah Love headlining.

Finding the path to sustainable offensive success is LaFleur's primary responsibility and if he can do that with a less than perfect quarterback situation it would be a great sign that he is the guy who might finally turn the Cardinals into a team with true expectations going forward even if the W/L record doesn't necessarily reflect that in 2026.

3. Game Management

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur walks between offense and defense during organized team activities at the Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One way to gauge the success of a first year had coach is by examining how he manages the game between the opening kickoff and the final whistle. Roster constructions and other factors all play major roles in the ultimate record of the team but game managments is almost entirely within the coaching staff's control.

Some things to look for:

- Is LaFleur making effective use of timeouts?

- How does he approach fourth down or important conversions?

- How well does he manage the clock at the end of each half?

- Can he make meaningful in-game adjustments?

Details like these are what often separate good coaches from great ones. Well-managed games don't always equal a victory on the field, but as Cardinals fans are well aware, poor management and communication issues can erase any advantages a team might otherwise have.

By the end of the season, Cardinals fans should be able to look back and identify a coaching staff that consistently put its players in position to succeed and didn't hinder them with bad decision making. If LaFleur can demonstrate poise and manage his team in high-pressure situations, that could be one of the clearest signs that he might be the man for the job in the long-term.

4. Culture

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easily the most difficult to quantify of the benchmarks listed here, the culture that LaFleur can develop during his first season might well be the most important one. Records can fluctuate in the NFL, but culture has the ability to shape organizations in the long-term and has been an element that has been historically difficult to capture in Arizona.

The Cardinals will undoubtedly face plenty of adversity in 2026. The combination of a first-time head caoch, young roster, and another new offensive system make difficult stretches almost inevitable. The question becomes how the team responds when they do happen.

Some questions to ask through the season:

- Are players competing with the same intensity in December as they were in September?

- Does the locker room seem united after frustrating losses or can you start to see cracks in the losing streaks?

- Are the veterans publicly reinforcing the coaching staff's message?

It will also be important to observe what isn't happening. Succesful teams do a good job at minimizing distractions. Is frustrtation spilling into player interviews? Are there more penalties accruing from a loss in discipline? Are off-field distractions being allowed to reach the field?

If the Cardinals can finish 2026 with a team that remains connected, competitive, and committed despite the adversity, LaFleur will have accomplished something worthwhile. Building a winning culture, a team that expects to win and works harder when it doesn't rather than give up, is the sort of thing that this team has been searching for with every coach since Bruce Arians.