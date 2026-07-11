13 New Arizona Cardinals Who Could Realistically Start in 2026

The Arizona Cardinals revamped their coaching staff and roster after a dismal 2025 season, opting for a new leader in Mike LaFleur among a flurry of changes in the locker room.

As a result — whether by way of free agency or the draft — the Cardinals could see a number of newcomers make an impact upon arrival.

Whether it be Week 1 or maybe later in the season, here's 13 new players who could realistically start for the Cardinals in 2026:

QB: Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) throws passes during organized team activities at the Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Jacoby Brissett is expected to be the team's Week 1 starter, the door is wide open for either Minshew or Beck to start at some point in 2026 if the Cardinals are as bad as anticipated.

Perhaps even both.

Minshew, a free agent add, is just a couple of years removed from a Pro Bowl campaign and very much stays true to a prototypical "gunslinger" mentality. While not efficient in terms of numbers, he will scramble and let his arm loose.

Beck, the team's third-round pick this past draft, will need every opportunity to show he can be their man of the future ahead of a massive 2027 offseason. The Cardinals will need to see as much Beck as possible to make that a quarterback decision, too.

RB: Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier

Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) warms up during organized team activities at the Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals restructured James Conner's contract early this offseason to keep the veteran leader around, though Arizona made two big additions to the running back room — both of whom figure to be in a 1A/1B role for the Cardinals depending on the week/gameplan.

Allgeier arrived via free agency and is a tough, bruising back that also excels in pass protection and ball security. After previously serving as a complementary back to Bijan Robinson in Atlanta, a small step up is expected for Allgeier in the desert.

However, the Cardinals will want to ensure their third overall pick in Love is used and deployed often. While Love won't be a workhorse, he still figures to have a large role.

Arizona's backfield will utilize their top three backs heavily, though both Allgeier/Love could emerge as "starters" in 2026.

Slot WR: Kendrick Bourne

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) shakes hands with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bourne won't be WR1 or WR2 in the desert thanks to the presence of Marvin Harrison Jr. or Michael Wilson, though he will be Arizona's starting slot receiver when the team is in 11 personnel.

After losing Greg Dortch and Zay Jones, the Cardinals see Bourne — a player familiar with Mike LaFleur thanks to their time in San Francisco — step into the vacancy.

The interesting thing about Bourne in this offense is LaFleur will move receivers around rather than stagnant alignment. In example, some packages could feature Bourne in the slot while others may call for Wilson or Harrison in that role, whether it's pure alignment or pre-snap motion.

Offensive Line: Isaac Seumalo, Chase Bisontis, Elijah Wilkinson

Arizona Cardinals newly signed free agent Isaac Seumalo speaks to the press at the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe, on March 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals heavily invested into their offensive line this offseason, and rightfully so. With only Paris Johnson Jr. and Hjalte Froholdt returning as starters, Arizona brought a slew of fresh faces into the mix.

The biggest was Seumalo, who inked a three-year, $31.5 million contract to play left guard for the Cardinals. He's been a steady and consistent presence in both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh before arriving to Arizona as a plug-and-play starter next to Johnson.

Bisontis was the team's second-round pick and offers competition for Isaiah Adams immediately at right guard. He arrives from Texas A&M as a strong run-game finisher that also didn't allow a sack in his final 18 college starts. Adams won't make it easy, though Bisontis should make a serious push for the job, if not outright winning it in camp.

Wilkinson returns to the desert after previously playing at left tackle for the Cardinals, though he's projected to be Arizona's starting right tackle after handling those duties last season for the Atlanta Falcons. The Cardinals couldn't get anything out of their last free agent signing at Jonah Williams. Can Wilkinson be different? He's the clear leader in the clubhouse at the position.

Defensive Line: Roy Lopez, Andrew Billings, Kaleb Proctor

Arizona Cardinals newly signed free agent Roy Lopez speaks to the press at the Arizona Cardinals training facility in Tempe, on March 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is low-hanging fruit, as the Cardinals heavily rotate their defensive linemen — so "starter" is a bit of a loose term.

However, all three players could realistically see starting snaps at some point.

Lopez makes his return to the Cardinals after spending time in Detroit for one season. His return as a quick, twitchy and strong presence in the interior will be much needed after Arizona lost the legendary Calais Campbell to free agency.

Billings is an absolute monument in the interior and won't exactly shed blocks or impact the passer, though his ability to command double teams as a tenured vet and eat gaps in the rushing attack could open things up greatly for those elsewhere in the front seven. This is a nice and new curveball for defensive coordinator Nick Rallis to deploy.

Proctor is perhaps the most anticipated arrival after being made a fourth-round pick this spring, though a torn meniscus will put him for quite some time during his rookie season. When healthy, Proctor holds serious potential to wreak havoc alongside Walter Nolen III with ability to find the quarterback and a twitchy profile.

Inside Linebacker: Jack Gibbens

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens (51) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gibbens was a rotational starter for the New England Patriots during their Super Bowl run last season and grades extremely well in pass coverage, which could make him a fun pairing next to Mack Wilson Sr. in Arizona's defense.

Gibbens will compete with Cody Simon for the other starting spot. Simon does seem to have a leg-up just in terms of knowing Rallis' defense after running the show when Wilson went down due to injury last season.

However, Gibbens' athleticism and experience over Simon does make this an interesting battle. It's fair to say Simon should be the leader for the job while Gibbens may specialize in nickel packages, though it wouldn't be a surprise if Gibbens outright won starting duties.

Safety: Andrew Wingard

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) looks on during training camp Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Miller Electric Center at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. This was the 11th day of training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wingard started 16 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season before signing in Arizona to effectively replace Jalen Thompson — though the two skill sets couldn't be more different.

Whereas Thompson was a rangy safety best utilized in a deep/centerfield role, Wingard functions best near the box and close to the line of scrimmage.

This will make camp interesting, as Budda Baker obviously has a starting spot cemented while Dadrion Taylor-Demerson seems to be a favorite to start on the opposite side.

Being clear, Wingard probably is on the lower end of this list when evaluating who has the best chance to win a starting job, though his prior experience does leave the door open for a camp battle.