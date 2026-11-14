Myles Garrett Headlines Official Cardinals-Rams Week 10 Injury Report

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams officially have their injury reports for Week 10's clash at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals are without three players entering Sunday, as Zach Carter (still on IR), Hjalte Froholdt and Jon Gaines II have all been ruled out.

Arizona has Hunter Long (IR), Roy Lopez, Max Melton, Darius Robinson, Jayden Williams and Andrew Wingard questionable.

For the Rams, just Steve Avila and Terrance Ferguson are officially down as of now. Five players in Davis Allen, Joe Cardona, Myles Garrett, Kam Curl and Trent McDuffie are questionable.

What's Next For Both Sides

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday, each squad is able to make up to two standard practice squad elevations. If a big-name player is listed as questionable, another player at their position elevated could be an indication they aren't healthy.

The NFL requires teams to submit a list of final inactives 90 minutes prior to kickoff. For Sunday's 2:05 PM MST start time, that would be 12:35 PM MST.

Carson Beck Ready For Debut

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals are starting rookie third-round pick Carson Beck at quarterback, who spoke on the challenge of facing the likes of Garrett and Aaron Donald among others:

“You look at their defense just as a whole, they’re super talented. They have talent across the board from the defensive line to the linebackers to the back end with corners and defensive backs as well," he said.

"Then you (see) what they do with their scheme and the way they’re able to mix up their coverages, hide certain things, disguise their blitzes, and disguise their coverages on run downs and on third down as well. Then you get in the red zone and (there are) different looks as well. What they’re able to do on defense, it causes problems for offenses and it’s definitely going to be a challenge for us. I think the biggest thing is watching the film, seeing what we want to do, and then ultimately trying to go out there and execute our plan.”