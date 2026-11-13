Game-by-Game Arizona Cardinals Predictions for the Rest of the 2026 Season

After a brutal stretch of games to start the 2026 season, the Arizona Cardinals' second half of the season features some more winnable matchups.

With eight games left, their opponents' combined record is 32-36-1. With an easier schedule, how can this team wrap up what has been, so far, not a great year?

Game by game predictions:

Week 10: Los Angeles Rams 17, Arizona Cardinals 13

While the Cardinals upset the Rams in SoFi Stadium, I predict they'll lose here at home. With all the injuries both teams are facing in their receiving corps, this has a high chance of being more of a defensive game.

Since neither offense is going to be at full power, the question remains: which team has the better defense?

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates scaking Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That team is Los Angeles. The Rams have one of the best defensive duos with edge rusher Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Garrett is coming off of an amazing performance against the Washington Commanders.

In that game, Garrett had three sacks and three tackles for loss. Against a shaky offensive line, the Rams' high-powered defensive line is enough to secure the win against Arizona in rookie quarterback Carson Beck's first start.

Week 11: Arizona Cardinals 24, Kansas City Chiefs 20

Yes, miracles can happen in the NFL, and I am predicting one here as the Cardinals go into Arrowhead to knock off the dynastic Chiefs. While Kansas City does have a lot of high-impact offensive players, such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and running back Kenneth Walker, they have had some poor offensive outings this season.

In Arizona's wins this year, it's been because their defense has played well. While it's an inconsistent unit, they do have their good games. The Chiefs have struggled dealing with pressure this year, as shown in their losses to the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos. The Cardinals' defensive line is one of the best parts of their defense. If they keep the pressure on Mahomes, that could bode well for a win.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, even if Arizona's defense gets some pressure and sacks on Mahomes, he has shown he can still make big plays in a short amount of time. This is where quarterback Beck's strengths come in. In the preseason, Beck was great at getting the ball out and keeping the offense in a rhythm. This could be just enough for Arizona to edge out a huge win this year.

Week 12: Washington Commanders 30, Arizona Cardinals 10

After beating Kansas City and barely losing to Los Angeles, the Cardinals suffer a big home loss. The main reason is that the last time Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels faced this Arizona defense, he was very efficient in both the air and on the ground.

During Week 4 of the 2024 season, Daniels passed for 233 yards, ran for 47 yards, and threw and rushed for touchdowns to help Washington get a big win.

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles (52) runs on the field during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, the Commanders have rookie linebacker Sonny Styles. Styles has had a great rookie year for Washington, especially in coverage. In the NFL, linebackers usually cover tight ends, so Styles could take away some potential big plays from Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.

Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles 9, Arizona Cardinals 12

The Cardinals finish playing the NFC East in what could be one of the ugliest games of the entire NFL season. Arizona and Philadelphia have each had horrid losses and ugly moments this year. It comes down to the better offense, which goes to the Cardinals. This is because it seems that whether it's Tanner McKee or Joe Milton at quarterback for the Eagles, they can not move the ball.

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Beck has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game, if he can translate his preseason success to the regular season, it could be enough for a very sloppy game. Also, it seems like in this century, Arizona has had Philadelphia's number whenever the Cardinals host.

Week 15: New York Jets 23, Arizona Cardinals: 34

After Arizona's bye week, I expect a huge win against the Jets. While the Jets offense has some good rookie playmakers, enough for them to put up a respectable 23 points, New York's defense is a mess.

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur looks on during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur could scheme up some great plays, especially in the pass game. The Jets' secondary has been their biggest weakness this season, so Beck could have the best game of his career to help Arizona win.

Week 16: Arizona Cardinals 17, New Orleans Saints 23

This is a very weird game, as the Saints have looked very hot and cold this season. One week, it looks like they could win the NFC South; the next, it looks like they could be picking top five in the draft. However, I do think New Orleans gets the edge because their offense is more electric.

With Cardinals wideout Michael Wilson done for the year, the Cardinals' receiving room isn't in the best shape. Meanwhile, the Saints have Chris Olave, a great wideout, and rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson returns to the state where he played college football.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) breaks a tackle by Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough has shown some good growth as a passer in his second year. Now, Arizona could get this win down south, as the Saints' defense has been pretty porous this year. However, in a close game, I think the Cardinals lose their last road game of the season.

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders 35, Arizona Cardinals 34

Arizona finishes up the AFC West in a game that, while not inspiring much confidence in their defense, could be a fun shootout that goes Las Vegas' way. This will be a battle of the rookie quarterbacks, with Fernando Mendoza leading the Raiders and Beck leading the Cardinals. It is a rematch of the College Football Championship, where Mendoza was victorious.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I believe Las Vegas takes this because Mendoza is a better quarterback than Beck. While I do think Beck is a fine player, the Raiders took Mendoza number one for a reason. With Las Vegas's defense being poor, Beck could have some great moments this game. However, Mendoza's clutchness shows up for the Raiders as they win on a last-second field goal in Glendale.

Week 18: San Francisco 49ers 42, Arizona Cardinals: 10

Well, after an exciting game, Arizona plummets to earth as they get destroyed by San Francisco. For starters, head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy are too much for this Cardinals defense to handle.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is also a high chance the 49ers are fighting for the NFC West or the NFC's No. 1 seed. Sometimes, during Week 18, teams rest their starters, but that is very unlikely for San Francisco.

Overall, I predict the Cardinals win three out of their final eight games, with some close losses. This will make their end-of-season record 6-11. Beck and the offense could provide some fun moments, but the Cardinals still have much work to do, especially on defense, which should be the team's main focus after the 2026 season is complete.