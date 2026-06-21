Jets' Decision Could Clear Path for Cardinals to Draft Brendan Sorsby

ARIZONA — One of the NFL's biggest quarterback-needy teams may be dropping out of the race for Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, clearing the path for the Arizona Cardinals.

The New York Jets are not expected to pursue Sorsby in the pending supplemental draft later in July, according to Jets insider Rich Cimini.

"They don't want to deal with it," a source in the building told Cimini.

Sorsby is set to arrive to the NFL as one of the more complicated quarterback prospects in recent memory, for reasons both on and off the field.

Sorsby's arm talent has many executives in the league believing he would have been a first-round pick if he declared this April, though he attempted to return to Texas Tech instead.

An investigation found Sorsby was gambling on multiple sports (even checking himself into rehab), which included his own games earlier in his career. A long back-and-forth with the NCAA eventually saw him file paperwork for the supplemental draft.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says the Cardinals have done extensive homework on Sorsby thanks to their own quarterback sitaution in flux. The Jets, thanks to three first-round picks in 2027, are heavily anticipated to pursue a quarterback at some point.

With New York reportedly out on Sorsby, one less team appears to be in the mix for a player many believe is worth the hype in terms of talent.

What Other Teams Could Compete With Cardinals for Brendan Sorsby?

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teams with six or less wins from last season will be shuffled into a lottery-like system for the first of three groups to determine the supplemental draft order. That means Arizona and a few other teams will be near the top of the order while the rest of the non-playoff teams (followed by playoff teams in the third and final group) would round the draft order out.

In the first bracket with the Cardinals and Jets would be the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

Out of that group, teams such as the Bengals, Chiefs, Commanders, Giants, Raiders and Titans either have a franchise quarterback in place or recently drafted one — leaving the Saints and Browns as practically the only teams who might just take a swing on Sorsby.

Other teams in the second group such as Atlanta might show interest, though the Cardinals are set to have a very realistic shot at getting Sorsby if they so desire.

Sorsby is expected to garner a second-round pick in the supplemental draft.