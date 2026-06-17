What Cardinals May Have to Give Up for Brendan Sorsby

ARIZONA — A new quarterback option just entered the realm of possibility for the Arizona Cardinals.

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is set to enter the NFL's supplemental draft later this summer after a long and drawn-out fight with the NCAA over his eligibility to return for another college football season.

Sorsby was first ruled ineligible by the NCAA after the quarterback was found to be gambling on a variety of events, including his own games earlier in his collegiate career. A judge recently ruled Sorsby was allowed to play after serving a two-game suspension, though behind the scenes pressure from other athletic directors across the Big 12 made things tough for Texas Tech.

The Cardinals, after parting ways with Kyler Murray this offseason, are still in search of their next franchise quarterback. In the midst of a contract standoff with Jacoby Brissett and third-round pick Carson Beck waiting in line, Arizona's quarterback situation is anything but solved for either 2026 or beyond.

Now, a quarterback many believe was talented enough to be a first-round pick is up for grabs in the supplemental draft — but what would it cost to get him?

"I think that any team with even a passing quarterback need now or in the foreseeable future has to be interested in Brendan Sorsby," NFL insider Tom Pelissero said.

"Enough to do all the homework on him if it gets to a day two pick. The real question is, would anybody go and use a first-round draft pick to go and take Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft?

"... If I were setting the over under, I'd probably say it's right on the second to third-round border. Hard to imagine a guy this talented gets past the third round. So, if you want him, well, why not take him in the second? And if you're a team that doesn't have a high second, and you're thinking we're going to have a late one anyway, do we roll the dice on him?"

Per supplemental draft rules, if Arizona is awarded Sorsby, they'll have to forfeit whatever pick they put in for the Texas Tech passer. In example, if they bid a second-round pick (like many are projected it will take to land Sorsby), the Cardinals then wouldn't have their second-round pick in 2027 if they were awarded Sorsby.

The Cardinals are reportedly doing "extensive" research on Sorsby, per Arizona Sports.

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel also added, "The vibe around the league that I've gotten is somebody's likely going to use a two [second-round pick] on him."

It sure sounds like the Cardinals will have place a high pick on Sorsby if they're indeed serious on landing him.

The Cardinals will essentially have to bid for Sorsby in the supplemental draft. To find out more on how that works, you can click here.