4 Former Arizona Cardinals Are One Win Away From a Super Bowl Ring

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday!

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are just 60 minutes from football immortality at Levi's Stadium.

While the Arizona Cardinals certainly didn't come close to being participants, fans will recognize some familiar faces taking the field in hopes of getting a Super Bowl ring.

These four former Cardinals (and one honorable mention) can etch their name in NFL history today:

Joshua Dobbs, QB, Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) throws the ball during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dobbs, also known affectionately by Cardinals fans as the Passtronaut (amazing nickname) served as Arizona's quarterback in 2023, unfortunately going 1-7 as a starter before he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings as Kyler Murray returned from his ACL surgery.

Dobbs was an intelligent quarterback that was also mobile and very well could find himself doing stuff for NASA after his playing career is over — as his nickname suggests.

Josh Jones, OT, Seahawks

NFL Seattle Seahawks guard Josh Jones | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Jones was drafted by Arizona as a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and was hailed as a versatile offensive lineman. After appearing in 13 games his rookie season, he started 12 games for the Cardinals in 2021 and nine in 2022 before departing in free agency.

Jones was a serviceable at worst tackle for Arizona during his stay with the Cardinals.

Trent Sherfield Sr., WR, Patriots

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. (81) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sherfield initially arrived to Arizona as an undrafted free agent in 2018 but worked his way into playing 44 games through the first three years of his career in the desert.

After 2020 he left but actually re-joined the Cardinals late this past season for two games thanks to Arizona's receiving corps being banged up. He was then released and joined New England's practice squad for their postseason run.

Khyiris Tonga, DL, Patriots

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Tonga joined Arizona as a free agent in 2024 and played 13 games for the Cardinals in his lone season in the desert. Tonga mostly operated as a gap-eater in Nick Rallis/Jonathan Gannon's defense, though there's not much bad that could be said about his short time in Arizona.

For what it's worth, Patriots running back D'Ernest Johnson also played a game with Arizona this past season. We'll count him as an honorable mention.

