Cardinals Set Second Interview With Emerging Head Coach Candidate

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly bringing in Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver for an interview, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

"The Cardinals are bringing in Anthony Weaver on Sunday for a second interview for their head coaching job, per sources. Weaver, the former NFL defensive end who most recently was Miami’s DC, is interviewing with the Bills today. He also is a finalist for the Steelers HC job."

Weaver, the former NFL defensive end who most recently was Miami’s DC, is interviewing with the Bills today. He also is a finalist for the Steelers HC job. pic.twitter.com/kVR2Ee2K6F — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2026

Jacksonville Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile is the other known candidate to have a second interview with Arizona.

The Cardinals are in search of a new head coach after firing head coach Jonathan Gannon after three years of service. Weaver, like Gannon, is also a defensive mind that didn't have any prior head coaching experience before interviewing with the Cardinals.

Weaver has been the Dolphins' defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Prior to that, he spent time in roles such as an assistant head coach/defensive line coach/run-game coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens (2021-23) and was previously the Houston Texans' DC back in 2020.

He also coached defensive lines for the Texans, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills previously.

Weaver's a strong character and is well-liked across the league, though Miami's defense suffered a plethora of injuries this season which contributed to their demise this past season, one that prompted their own coaching search.

In 2024, the Dolphins had a top-five ranked defensive unit despite not having any Pro Bowl players to note. Weaver's known to bring an "old school" approach to his work.

“Yeah, they want to legislate it out of the game, but we play defensive football,” Weaver said previously (h/t Trib Live).

“Defensive football, at some point, you draw a line in the sand and you say, ‘I’m going to set the edge. I’m going to stick my helmet under this guy’s chin and I’m going to set the edge. I’m going to violently take the ball away.’ And that’s what we need to do. With a steely-eyed focus, with resolve, with resiliency, and we’re going to stop people.”

Arizona's defense has potential with talent at all three levels of the unit, they just need a capable mind to unlock it.

Could that be Weaver?

The Cardinals are also reportedly liking Raheem Morris and Matt LaFleur as potential coaching candidates, which you can read more about here. Vance Joseph is also thought to be a strong candidate.

