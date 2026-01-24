Cardinals About to Hit Key Milestone in Head Coach Search

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the next stage of their coaching search with one clear hurdle left before they can officially pull the trigger on a new head coach.

With completion of Anthony Weaver's in-person interview this weekend, the Cardinals will have fully satisfied the league's Rooney Rule, checking a final box for Arizona in the process with key candidates awaiting after conference championship Sunday ahead.

What's The Rooney Rule?

The Rooney Rule, named after Pittsburgh Steelers late owner Dan Rooney, has been instilled and later modified since 2003. It is a mandated process for any NFL team looking for a head coach, general manager or coordinator in which organizations must, in person, interview at least two candidates that are minorities and/or females before making an official hire.

From the league's official website:

"The Rooney Rule is one part of the NFL’s effort to develop a deep, sustainable talent pool at all levels of the organization. The policy promotes diverse leadership among NFL clubs to ensure that promising candidates have the opportunity to prove they have the necessary skills and qualifications to excel.

"Through hiring best practices, the Rooney Rule aims to increase the number of minorities hired in head coach, general manager, and executive positions. This diversity enriches the game and creates a more effective, quality organization from top to bottom."

How Have Cardinals Satisfied Rooney Rule?

The Cardinals will have completed this step by interviewing Weaver and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris in person.

Minorities also requested to be interviewed by the Cardinals early in their process also include Robert Saleh, Thomas Brown and Vance Joseph.

Saleh ultimately took the Tennessee Titans' gig over Arizona despite having an interview scheduled for the day after his visit in Tennessee. Brown and Joseph are still coaching in the NFL postseason and thus haven't been able to speak in person with the Cardinals yet, per league rules.

Which Candidates Are Cardinals Eyeing?

ESPN's Adam Schefter says all of Anthony Campanile, Morris and Mike LaFleur are names to watch in Arizona. The Cardinals also have previous reported interest in Joseph.

Other coaches to watch on conference championship Sunday include Klint Kubiak and Chris Shula alongside LaFleur. The Cardinals reportedly requested to interview all of those aforementioned names, but like Brown and Joseph, since they're still competing in the postseason the Cardinals haven't been allowed to interview in person up to this point.

