Cardinals Get Blunt on 49ers Fans Taking Over Stadium
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are no strangers to adjusting to opposing fans at State Farm Stadium, though the San Francisco 49ers tend to travel among the best in the NFL in terms of away support.
That was a talking point for the Cardinals and FOX's broadcast crew ahead of their Week 11 battle, which ultimately ended with a convincing 49ers win.
“Whenever you play the Niners, you have to assume you’ll be on silent count on offense,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told the crew in production meetings (h/t 49ers team reporter Briana Jeannel).
Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett also said, “It’s a little different. It kind of blows my mind that a road team can be that loud. I’ve never had to worry about silent count at home before."
49ers Gain Massive Advantage on The Road
This isn't the first time the Cardinals have experienced that impact this season, as Brissett revealed after their Week 7 loss to the Green Bay Packers the road crowd was so loud the Cardinals' offense turned to a silent count.
This also is nothing new for 49ers support on the road, as their fans famously took over Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh - so it happens in even the most die-hard towns.
The 49ers players themselves even acknowledged how loud fans were at State Farm Stadium.
"I was just telling Russ that, it felt like a home game. Every time a call went our way the crowd went crazy. It felt like Levi's [Stadium] here." Skyy Moore said after the win.
Kyle Shanahan said:
“It means a ton. It's really cool. I think it's one of the coolest things about our franchise. Just the fact that all week, what we can watch on film (with) other people using silent cadence and we can sit and talk (about how we probably won't have to on first and second down because we know our fans will show up.
"When my wife flies commercial with my son on Saturday morning and tells me that when they land the whole plane's doing a Niner chant, it makes me feel better telling everyone during meetings two hours later that we probably don't have to use silent cadence because of my wife's plane ride. It's awesome. They do it everywhere, and I haven't had that at any organization I've ever been in.”
It's Nothing New for Cardinals
The Cardinals moved to Arizona in 1988 and have struggled to earn a strong, loyal and consistent following here in the Valley since.
The state is notorious for having transplants from other areas of the country who are loyal to their hometown teams while the Cardinals' overall lack of success hasn't helped usher in a new generation of fans.
With Arizona currently sitting at 3-7, the Cardinals aren't moving the needle on that fan support.