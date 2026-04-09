Cardinals Hosting High Upside DL on NFL Draft Meeting

The Arizona Cardinals continue their work on NFL Draft prospects with an athletic defensive lineman in Southeastern Louisiana's Kaleb Proctor.

From ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler:

"Southeastern Louisiana DL Kaleb Proctor is visiting the Cardinals today, per source. One of his nine pre-draft visits. Was previously with the Falcons and heads to Packers next."

Southeastern Louisiana DL Kaleb Proctor is visiting the Cardinals today, per source. One of his nine pre-draft visits. Was previously with the Falcons and heads to Packers next. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 9, 2026

The Cardinals have had other Top 30 visits with defensive line prospects such as Missouri's Chris McClellan and various edge rushers, who could be used early in the draft.

Proctor, however, figures to be a Day 3 pick worth plenty of upside despite his shortcomings.

From The Athletic's Dane Brugler:

"Proctor lacks ideal girth and will need to prove himself versus NFL size, but his athletic traits, passionate motor and elite intangibles are qualities NFL teams should want in their organization. Similar in ways to Kobie Turner, he is worth a Day 3 gamble."

Proctor's strengths rest within his ability to create chaos in the interior as a fairly eye-opening athlete for the position. He's able to impact the run and pass at high levels while showing lateral ability to squeeze through gaps and make plays in the backfield.

Kaleb Proctor (6’2 291) SE Louisiana



+ Quick first step

+ 8 sacks in 2025

+ Power in his hands

+ Impressive athlete with a 9.51 RAS including a 4.79 40-yard dash, a 33” vertical jump, and a 9’5” broad jump

+ 39 pressures in 2025 and 79 total throughout his career

+ Impressed… pic.twitter.com/9nUy7Hwyyg — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) March 14, 2026

Proctor, however, is considered undersized at 6-2, 290 lbs. His level of competition playing at Southeastern Louisiana also isn't on par with other prospects who played against NFL caliber talent on a weekly basis, making his evalaution tough.

He had nine sacks last season and was formerly a linebacker before making the transition to the trenches.