Cardinals Meeting With Productive NFL Draft DT

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals continue their pre-draft meetings with a variety of players visiting the team's facility in Tempe, and a recent reported name could be a difference-maker along their defensive line.

According to Arye Pulli, the Cardinals held a pre-draft visit with Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan.

Source: The #Cardinals hosted Missouri DT Chris McClellan on a pre-draft visit today.



McClellan also recently visited the following teams:



🏈 Broncos

🏈 Panthers

🏈 Raiders



Coming off a career-high six sacks in 2025, McClellan is ranked No. 125 on PFF's big board. pic.twitter.com/WGfAO1SLD0 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) April 8, 2026

McClellan has a big frame (6-4, 313 lbs) and had six sacks last season for the Tigers. He's currently being projected somewhere around a third-round pick.

From The Athletic's Dane Brugler:

"McClellan isn’t a consistent disruptor, but he checks boxes with his physical characteristics and developing recognition skills. He projects as a rotational lineman on the interior who can give teams quality snaps as a zero-/one-technique."

The Cardinals loved what they saw out of Walter Nolen III last year, though they'll need a suitable running mate for his interior presence moving into the future. And while that position of need may not rank as high as edge rusher or right tackle, Arizona still needs an injection of youth along the defensive line.

Getting after the passer as a defensive lineman has been a loudly coveted trait of Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort under previous draft classes. While McClellan isn't exactly Nolen in that aspect, he clearly has shown a knack for reach the quarterback.

That's something the Cardinals need much more of in 2026, as their 2025 outputs saw them finish bottom four in the NFL in stats such as team sacks and pressure percentage.

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis is returning for a fourth season, and without head coach Jonathan Gannon, many are curious to see what Arizona's defense looks like.

Regardless of scheme, the Cardinals do need some playmakers on that side of the ball. In a tough NFC West where games are especially dictated by strong defensive fronts, Arizona needs to upgrade their point of attack.

Could that be McClellan?

He's a guy who can align as a nose or defensive tackle with power to make noise in either the run or pass game. While there's a handful of solid names currently in the room, Nolen needs an impactful presence next to him for the coming years.