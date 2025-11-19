Cardinals vs Jaguars Week 12 Injury Report Highlights Big-Name Injuries
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars have revealed their first injury report ahead of Week 12, and it's a loaded one.
29 names in total occupy the list between both sides with ten of those players not practicing at all.
NFL injury reports certainly can get extensive this late in the season, and Wednesday's rendition is a perfect example of that.
Arizona Cardinals Wednesday Injury Report
Did not practice: Kelvin Beachum (groin), Baron Browning (concussion), Emari Demercado (ankle), Marvin Harrison (illness), Will Hernandez (knee), Will Johnson (back/hip), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) and Jonah Williams (shoulder)
Practiced in limited capacity: Trey Benson (knee), Hayden Conner (knee), Bam Knight (ankle), Darius Robinson (groin) and Garrett Williams (ankle)
This morning before practice, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon ruled Harrison and Demercado out for Week 12. Harrison is still recovering from surgery to remove his appendix while Demercado injured his ankle on Sunday and did not return.
All of Browning, Harrison, Johnson, Taylor-Demerson and Williams were ruled out prior to last Sunday's loss against San Francisco.
Benson had his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened today, and it's possible he could play against a Jaguars defense that ranks second in rushing yards allowed per game.
Jacksonville Jaguars Wednesday Injury Report
Did not practice: Yasir Abdullah (finger), Travon Walker (knee)
Practiced in limited capacity: Arik Armstead (illness), Travis Etienne (shoulder), Dennis Gardeck (chest), Anton Harrison (knee/ankle), Jarrian Jones (quad), Jourdan Lewis (neck), Hunter Long (hip/knee), Patrick Mekari (knee), Wyatt Milum (knee), Greg Newsome (ankle), Brenton Strange (hip), Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle), Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) and Andrew Wingard (back)
Walker suffered a knee injury in Jacksonville's blowout win over Los Angeles. With pass rush upside, he's emerged as one of the league's better run defenders.
All of Thomas, Harrison and Lewis didn't play for the Jaguars last week.
“They played really well really from start to finish—all three phases. They've got a really good fourth down crew. It’s a big-time challenge for us," Gannon said ahead of facing Jacksonville.
"Obviously, the quarterback’s playing extremely well. They can run it and then they throw it all over the yard. Defensively, they’re top three in takeaways in the NFL. Huge piece to why they're at where they're at. They've got rushers, they've got good coverage players.
"I think (Jaguars Defensive Coordinator) Anthony Campanile does a really good job as their DC. They're playing well, there's no doubt. Big time challenge.”