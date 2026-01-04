Who's in, who's out? Final inactives revealed for Cardinals vs Rams

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams have unveiled their final list of inactives for today's matchup at SoFi Stadium.

While the Cardinals are simply hoping to finish the year on a high note, the Rams can secure the NFC's fifth seed with a win today.

Here's who's in and who's out for both squads:

Week 18 Arizona Cardinals Inactives

Inactives: Max Melton, Kalen King, Rivaldo Fairweather, Austin Keys, Evan Brown, PJ Mustipher and Josh Karty

Melton practiced fully all week but is now inactive after not having an injury designation after Friday.

Names such as Budda Baker, Kelvin Beachum, Calais Campbell, Hjalte Froholdt, and Will Johnson appeared on Arizona's injury report this week before being cleared.

Harrison was placed on injured reserve this week, effectively ending his second year in the league.

Arizona signed wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer to the active roster from the practice squad this weekend. They also elevated cornerback Jaden Davis and wide receiver Steven Sims to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.

“They know the reality of the NFL. That's just what it is," Gannon said of this Cardinals team playing their final game together.

"I think their main focus, our main focus — what I told them is just maximize this week every day and enjoy being out there with this team with our last game that we have.”

Week 18 Los Angeles Rams Inactives

Inactives: WR Davante Adams, RB Jarquez Hunter, DB Josh Wallace, CB Darious Williams, OL Kevin Dotson, QB Stetson Bennett

Blake Corum, Alaric Jackson, Omar Speights and Kyren Williams will play against Arizona after being questionable.

Adams was also questionable this week but was ruled out despite reportedly trying to sway head coach Sean McVay to play.

Los Angeles did activate tight end Tyler Higbee from injured reserve this weekend.

While the Cardinals are searching for a sense of identity, the Rams are trying to perfect theirs.

"I think culture is always evolving and adapting," McVay told reporters (h/t Rams On SI).

"I think the consistency… The moment is when I reflect on the special people and the relationships that have been built over time and the character of those people. I've learned a lot, like I've talked to you about from some of the mistakes. But more times than not, it's always about those people."

Kickoff is at 2:25 PM MST.

