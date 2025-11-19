Cardinals’ Injury Concerns Grow With Notable Absences at Practice
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' first practice of Week 12 prep against the Jacksonville Jaguars featured some hefty names missing.
The Cardinals did not see Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Will Johnson, Baron Browning, Kelvin Beachum, Will Hernandez, Marvin Harrison Jr. or Emari Demercado at practice today.
Harrison and Demercado were ruled out for Week 12 earlier this morning by head coach Jonathan Gannon.
More on the absences:
All of Taylor-Demerson, Browning, Harrison, Johnson and Williams did not play in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Trey Benson did have his practice window opened to return from injured reserve - you can read more about that here. If he doesn't go, Bam Knight and Michael Carter will carry Arizona's backfield vs. Jacksonville.
Beachum and Hernandez both played but exited action in the loss. Josh Fryar and Isaiah Adams both filled in for the Cardinals along the offensive line.
The Cardinals and Jaguars will practice three days this week before revealing statuses such as questionable, doubtful or out on Friday evening.
Cardinals Desperately Need Rebound Win vs Jaguars
Sitting at 3-7 on the year, the Cardinals hope to stop their losing ways after dropping their last seven-of-eight games.
"Control the day. You got to focus in on what we're doing today. Control that, the past is gone. The game will come. We got to have a good day today," Gannon said.
Jacksonville is fresh off a 35-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week and enter Sunday with Sunday with a 6-4 record.
"They played really well, really from start to finish [in] all three phases. Really good fourth down crew. We got a big time challenge for us," said Gannon.
"Obviously, the quarterback's playing extremely well. They can run it and then they throw it all over the yard. Defensively, they're top three in takeaways in the NFL, huge piece to why they're at where they're at. They got rushers, they got good coverage players. I think Anthony Campanile does a really good job as their DC, they're playing well, there's no doubt. Big time challenge."
With injuries impacting both sides of the ball, the Cardinals certainly have their work cut out for them.
Their season just might depend on this week's health.