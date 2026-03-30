Cardinals Know Exactly 2 Traits They Need in Their Next Franchise QB

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are in search of a new franchise quarterback.

After parting ways with Kyler Murray this offseason, the Cardinals now shift their focus to finding their next passer of the future.

That could very well come in the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Cardinals own premium picks in the likes of No. 3 and No. 34.

While it's unknown exactly what Arizona's plans are at quarterback moving into the future, the Cardinals do know exactly the two traits they're looking for:

What Cardinals Want Out of Next Franchise QB

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I mean, there's a ton. No.1? Toughness. Like if you can't sit back in the pocket and you're a non no-flinch guy or you're flinching back there, you got no chance, so the ability to sit back there [is important]" Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said at the NFL owner's meetings in Phoenix.

"Now what you have to decipher is a lot of times guys aren't in those pockets, particularly vs smaller schools — whatever it is because you're not going against those pass rushes. But there are a handful you can find that you gotta say, 'Is that it or is that not?'

"Then [No. 2] is [is he a] natural thrower? Is it coming out tight? Compact? All of that. Decision-making, timing, accuracy, there's so many factors that go into quarterback play but the first two that I just said, if you don't have toughness and you can't sit in that pocket and you're not a natural thrower, it's hard to play in this league."

Full clip:

With the #AZCardinals potentially in the market for a new quarterback in the draft, I asked Mike LaFleur specifically what traits he sees translate from college to pros at the QB position: pic.twitter.com/w215SFKAZg — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) March 30, 2026

Those are certainly important traits to have, as typical calling cards such as arm talent and athleticism are possessed by most guys entering the league in 2026.

The ability to stay poised in the pocket is a massively unknown trait, as LaFleur's words ring true: Most college quarterbacks simply haven't been asked to step into a collapsing pocket and deliver accurate throws on a consistent level.

The natural thrower aspect is more on the mechanical side of quarterback evaluations, which is obviously important as well.

So - who fits that billing?

All eyes immediately will be drawn to Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who is expected to be the second quarterback taken in the draft and has been highly connected to the Cardinals throughout the process.

Whether Arizona lands their franchise guy or not remains to be seen this offseason, though it's quite clear what they're looking for.