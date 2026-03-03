Cardinals Linked to 5 Top NFL Free Agents

The Arizona Cardinals are just a week away from free agency, and they've got some massive decisions on their hands. With roughly $30 million in cap space, Arizona will have to be diligent in their approach of 2026's open market.

SI.com recently released their list of top 50 free agents with teams to watch as projected landing spots, and the Cardinals were included on five of those players — including two potential re-sign candidates:

QB Malik Willis

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Gilberto Manzano: "Willis helped the Packers win two games in his first season in Green Bay, but he was more of a placeholder, being asked for the bare minimum. This time around, Willis flashed upside that could be enticing to quarterback-needy teams. He made plays with his arm and legs vs. Chicago and Baltimore, but he was unable to play in the regular-season finale against Minnesota due to injury."

Our take: Willis would be an expensive gamble - is that something the Cardinals want to do with Jacoby Brissett already in place as a bridge quarterback? The upside is there, though this would be an experiment thanks to his very limited experience that will either go really good or really bad with no space between.

QB Daniel Jones

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Manzano: "Jones’s stock fell after sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury in December. He also dealt with a fractured fibula during the team’s second-half free fall. And it didn’t help that Jones needed monster performances from running back Jonathan Taylor to be at his best. Still, Jones provided the Colts enough stability to help coach Shane Steichen run his offensive scheme."

Our take: Jones could be cheaper than Willis, and that's where you can convince some people — but what Jones are we getting, Indianapolis or New York? Either way, it feels like the Cardinals just need a placeholder at the position. Arizona probably isn't an option for him with Brissett's presence, however.

OT Rasheed Walker

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Manzano: "Walker, a 2022 seventh-round pick, will likely see a hefty payday because of scarcity at the tackle position. It took Green Bay some time to fully believe in Walker, but he kept reassuring the team that he’s a starting-caliber left tackle in the league. He’s been a reliable three-year starter, with 48 career starts."

Our take: The Cardinals already have a franchise left tackle in Paris Johnson Jr., and with Walker not having experience at right tackle, this signing would be a massive risk if Walker doesn't play at his natural spot. We're not moving Johnson from left tackle, but even so — Walker had his worst season in Green Bay during a contract year.

DT Calais Campbell

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Manzano: "Campbell remained an impactful player in his age-39 season. Campbell’s return to Arizona allowed the team to form a stout defensive front, with the signings of Josh Sweat and the first-round selection of Walter Nolen III. Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks and started every game this season."

Our take: This would be a fun re-signing that wouldn't demand much out of Campbell, and clearly he's still got some juice left in him. As we've previously covered before, the Cardinals would love to have him back, and the ball seems to be in his court.

Safety Jalen Thompson

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Manzano: "Thompson has been a reliable starter for a handful of years, earning the trust of multiple coaching regimes in Arizona. Coach Jonathan Gannon could have brought in his own players to play safety, but decided to stick with the duo of Thompson and Budda Baker. Thompson, a 2019 fifth-round pick, has 87 career starts."

Our take: With Dadrion Taylor-Demerson waiting in the wings, it feels like Thompson is more expendable with Budda Baker still in Arizona's secondary and rookie Kitan Crawford impressing in the small role he had last year. Thompson is solid talent-wise, but If he's looking for a payday, it feels like that will come outside of the desert.